Tracy Quartermaine isn’t known for holding back, but lately on General Hospital, her behavior toward Sasha has confused fans. She’s always butted heads with people in Port Charles, but the way she treats Sasha feels different—like it’s personal.

Tracy has gone way beyond normal drama, from acting like Sasha doesn’t belong in the Quartermaine house to embarrassing her in front of everyone. As such, fans can’t understand why she’s so fixated on making Sasha’s life awful.

Some General Hospital fans think it’s leftover anger from Sasha dating Cody. Others guess Tracy knows a secret about Sasha’s family.

There’s chatter that Tracy’s rage could tie back to Luke or someone else in the family.

A fan comment on a General Hospital Facebook fan page sums up how most fans feel. A few think Tracy’s still hung up on Sasha’s past with Cody. Others wonder if it’s connected to Holly Sutton.

If Holly messed with Sasha’s DNA results, and Sasha’s actually Luke’s kid, Tracy’s hate might make sense.

Then there’s the control angle. Tracy loves bossing people around, and Sasha’s stuck working as a chef in the mansion now.

Fans remember Tracy didn’t want Sasha there from the start. Maybe she just hates seeing someone she views as “beneath her” in her home.

A handful of fans think Tracy is being harsh to “toughen Sasha up":

People are still arguing about Sasha’s real dad. If it turns out she’s not related to Cody, maybe they can get back together. Others just want Sasha to tell Tracy off. Whether she stays or leaves, fans want Sasha to come out on top.

Recent developments on General Hospital

In a recent episode of General Hospital, Tracy pushed Sasha too far. She told Sasha to climb a bookshelf to kill a mouse—something dangerous for a pregnant woman.

Sasha refused and ended up telling everyone she was pregnant instead. The whole family was stunned.

Now Jason’s asking Sasha who the father is. She says Michael knows, but she’s keeping it quiet to avoid messing up the Quartermaines. Jason’s helping her, sticking to his usual role as the town’s protector.

Tracy’s still acting like Sasha’s just the help. Olivia hired Sasha, but Tracy’s made it clear she doesn’t want her there. Over at the PCPD, Dante’s trying to solve Sam’s murder.

They found out she was killed, not sick. Lulu’s dealing with the news while adjusting to life after her coma. Alexis is on a mission to find the killer.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

