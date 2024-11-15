“Send them away”— The Bold and the Beautiful fans tired of Taylor and Steffy’s antics on the show

Since Taylor Hayes' return to The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2024, the world-renowned psychiatrist has been portrayed in a different light. Initially, she thought she was dying of a bad heart. However, Ridge Forrester later helped diagnose her with broken heart syndrome and has been helping her with the unconventional treatment ever since. Now, Steffy Forrester is seen pushing her divorced parents together while also firing her half-sister, Hope Logan.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know, the long-running CBS daily soap has been presenting unusual twists and tugs-of-war in relationships since it premiered in March 1987. The storyline centers around Forrester Creations, a fashion business owned by the Forrester family, and their interaction with the Logans and the Spencers in LA.

Recent plot dynamics involving Taylor Hayes reaching out to Ridge and Steffy venting her dislike towards the Logans have become repetitive, leading to viewers' displeasure. One viewer, named Manon Nadeau, commented:

"Send them away."

Manon's response about Taylor and Steffy's characterization (Image via Facebook/The bold and the Beautiful/DiamondWatson)

She was answering a Facebook post of a netizen going by the name DiamondWatson Watson, which said, "I'm so sick of Taylor and Steffy."

The original comment on Facebook (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/DiamondWatson)

Many others have reflected similar sentiments. Some fans have asked Steffy to stop guilt-tripping Ridge. They want Steffy to quit and Taylor to leave.

More fan reactions to DiamondWatson's comment (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/DiamondWatson)

Some more fan reactions in the thread (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/DiamondWatson)

While one viewer thought it was a wasted show, another wondered why Taylor was brought back to the soap. Some others called Taylor a trouble.

Viewers are unhappy with the mother-daughter characterization (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful/DiamondWatson)

The Bold and the Beautiful: What are Steffy's current plot dynamics?

As the CEO of Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester has been worried about the company's profits. Hope Logan's design line, Hope for the Future, was not doing well and she planned to terminate it.

However, to her surprise, Carter Walton promoted the line and supported Hope. While contemplating this business decision, Steffy walked into Hope's design office and found Hope and Finn in a compromising position. While the audience knew it was a misunderstanding, Steffy did not wait to jump to conclusions.

Already upset about Hope's failing line, Steffy fired her from the company. Moreover, she got co-CEO and her father, Ridge Forrester's approval for the bold decision. She refused to hear Hope's side of the argument before making her rash judgment.

While Steffy forgave her husband, Finn, she also refused to listen to her grandfather and founder of the company, Eric Forrester, on this matter. During a discussion about Hope with her father, she guilt-tripped him and tried to push him into a relationship with her mother.

On one hand, she brought up how Brooke had broken their family, on the other hand, she pointed out how Ridge's love was helping her mother heal from her heart ailment.

What is Taylor's current story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Taylor Hayes returned to the show after spying on Brooke and Ridge's romance abroad. Believing she was dying of heart failure, she fainted in front of Ridge. Ridge then took her to Dr. Buckingham, where she was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome.

Ridge helped with her healing with unconventional yoga therapy, even accompanying her in the first session. While the session demanded they practice physical proximity, Taylor was advised to unburden her sorrow to start healing.

On the November 11, 2024, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, a worried Brooke Logan, who is Ridge's wife, saw the unusual yoga practice and approached Taylor. During their conversation, Taylor admitted to having a strong connection with Ridge but insisted that she did not need a man in her life.

Despite this claim, Taylor continues to display emotional dependence on Ridge Forrester. At the same time, Steffy reminds her father of their family's bond and thanks him for healing Taylor. She further eulogizes her mother and tries match-making.

Whether Steffy manages to bring Taylor and Ridge together remains to be seen. Meanwhile, catch the latest happenings of B&B on CBS every weekday.

