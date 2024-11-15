“She’s as bad as Steph!” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate Taylor’s troubling actions

The Bold and the Beautiful has fans buzzing, especially with Taylor Hayes' recent actions. As a doting yet multifaceted mother, Taylor has always been fiercely protective of her children. Over the years, she has consistently fought for their happiness and well-being.

However, her latest confrontational stance regarding Brooke's response to Steffy's treatment of Hope has sparked intense debate. This shift in her demeanor has left the audience questioning Taylor's true intentions and wondering if there's more to her actions than meets the eye.

In the last episode, Brooke and Ridge discuss the heated conversation Taylor and Brooke had at Steffy's house. Taylor's criticism of Steffy and Hope's relationship brought up old rivalries within the family, positioning her as powerful but divisive.

One fan on Facebook shared their reaction, stating that Taylor is "trouble."

Is Taylor’s behavior protective or overbearing on The Bold and The Beautiful?

The tension between Taylor and Brooke remains at the forefront of the storyline of The Bold and The Beautiful. Some see Taylor genuinely trying to protect Steffy by examining her relationship with Hope. However, her behavior often comes across as oppressive, reminiscent of the manipulative Stephanie Forrester from years ago, who meddled in her children’s lives.

Many believe that Taylor's actions have less to do with Steffy's welfare and more to do with rekindling an old feud with Brooke. Her overinvolvement in Ridge and Brooke’s lives has led viewers to question whether she still harbors unresolved feelings for Ridge.

Some speculate that Taylor's desire to "be the in-law" stems less from concern for her daughter’s happiness and more from her long-standing animosity toward Brooke. This dynamic mirrors the way Stephanie once targeted Brooke, often prioritizing rivalry over genuine family care.

How does Steffy’s role in the family impact Taylor’s actions on The Bold and The Beautiful?

While Steffy tries to move past her family's history and the loss of her twin sister, Phoebe, Taylor has been involved so much with Steffy's healing process. There is significant debate among viewers about Taylor's actions in encouraging Steffy to participate in healing sessions on The Bold and The Beautiful. Some believe Taylor is pushing her own unresolved issues onto Steffy rather than allowing her daughter to heal at her own pace.

Others feel that Taylor’s encouragement reflects a genuine effort to support Steffy's emotional growth and progress. This divide has sparked a lively discussion about Taylor's true intentions and her role in Steffy's journey..

The previous episode, in which Steffy recited fond memories of her family, indicates Taylor's desire to heal but shows her possible obsession over the past family dynamics as well. In reaction to Steffy's reflections, some fans argue that Taylor is given too much baggage by the lady in question.

On the contrary, others feel that Taylor does not mean anything bad and is simply an example of how dedicated she is to Steffy's emotional growth. This split opinion leaves one debating if Taylor's doings are good for Steffy's growth or bad, considering her influence in reinforcing Steffy's perspective on family.

Can Taylor avoid becoming the next Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Taylor has taken on traits that are strikingly similar from those of Stephanie Forrester, Ridge's late mother on The Bold and The Beautiful. Stephanie was known for her dominating personality and was sometimes feared for her manipulative behavior. These traits often created tension and drama within the Forrester family, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

Similarly, Taylor’s recent actions suggest she may be adopting a similarly assertive approach in dealing with family dynamics. Fans of the show tend to view Taylor's actions in much the same way they once viewed Stephanie's behavior towards Brooke.

While many believe Taylor is simply a good mother, others feel she is slipping into the very same controlling role that Stephanie had once held on The Bold and The Beautiful. This comparison has left fans debating whether Taylor can find a healthier means of negotiating her relationships or whether she is doomed to commit Stephanie's mistakes.

Some viewers hope that Taylor's journey of healing will eventually enable her to start negotiating family conflicts differently. However, Taylor's future remains uncertain due to her unresolved emotions. Fans are left wondering whether she can break free from Stephanie's shadow and carve out her own identity. There is also speculation about whether she might find herself stuck on a familiar and troublesome road.

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS every weekday.

