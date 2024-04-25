The vintage soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is no stranger to dramatic plot twists. Adding to the intriguing developments, the recent episodes of the soap opera hint at yet another bombshell that Sheila Carter might still be alive.

The notorious character Sheila died by being stabbed by Steffy Forrester. The incident occurred when Sheila entered Steffy's home. Sensing danger during a power outage, Steffy saw a cloaked figure and instinctively knew it was Sheila.

In self-defense, Steffy used a large kitchen knife to stab Sheila as she approached. Thereafter, paramedics pronounced Sheila dead at the scene.

The suspicion regarding Sheila's aliveness is fueled by the focus on her doppelganger, Sugar, who bears a striking resemblance to Sheila. So, what clues defy Sheila's death? The answer lies in the spree of revelations that occurred in the recent episodes.

Why Sheila could still be alive in The Bold and the Beautiful

During Thursday and Friday’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers witnessed a series of intense interactions revolving around Deacon's obsession with uncovering the truth about Sheila's supposed demise. Notably, his fixation led him to probe Lauren's knowledge of Sugar.

Lauren's reluctant revelations and attempt to dismiss Sugar as a non-factor because she's allegedly incarcerated did little to deter Deacon. Instead, his suspicions grew when Lauren inadvertently hinted at deeper connections between Sugar and Sheila.

To understand this better, one must know that Sugar underwent plastic surgery to transform into an exact replica of Sheila. Moreover, this radical change was orchestrated by Sheila herself as part of her manipulative schemes.

The surgery aimed to make Sugar look like Sheila happened 21 years ago. This extreme makeover was part of Sheila's plan to use Sugar as a decoy in her nefarious activities.

The Bold and the Beautiful storyline suggests the theory of a body swap

A still of Sheila, who is seemingly dead. (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeautifulcbs)

The climax of Friday’s episode presented a potential groundbreaking theory that the body identified and cremated might not have been Sheila’s. This theory by Deacon hinges on a crucial detail that Lauren confirmed.

According to Lauren, the real Sheila had mutilated herself by cutting off a toe to avoid jail, a fact not accounted for when Deacon inspected the body at the crematorium.

Notably, this discrepancy suggests that the deceased could indeed be Sugar, whose appearance was surgically altered to match Sheila's, according to Lauren's shocking admission.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The circumstances surrounding Sheila's demise are fishy

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila Carter, played by Kimberlin Brown, has a notorious history of faking her own death and surviving seemingly fatal situations.

That has conditioned fans to doubt the finality of her demise whenever it appears on screen. Her past escapades include elaborate schemes and deceptions that often led her to evade justice and return to the show.

Speaking of which, Sheila's latest demise occurred under mysterious circumstances where she was supposedly killed by Steffy Forrester in self-defense. However, the sequence of events surrounding her death make her death appear schemed.

That's because Sheila sneaking into Steffy's house and the subsequent blackout gave the scene an eerie, planned feel. Therefore, the death could likely be part of another one of Sheila's manipulative strategies.

Furthermore, after Sheila's alleged death, during her cremation process, a significant detail that caught Deacon Sharpe’s attention was the revelation of the body having ten toes.

Since Sheila famously lost a toe in a previous plot where she faked her death by pretending to have been eaten by a bear, this raised immediate red flags.

Lastly, culminating the suspicion is the very genre of soap operas where characters often return from the dead through shocking plot devices or unexpected revelations.

Given this context, fans are predisposed to question any character death, especially one involving a central and dynamic character like Sheila.

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progresses, it'll be interesting to witness how the Sheila subplot finally culminates.