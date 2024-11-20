The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke comes to know about another shocking secret

The Bold and the Beautiful has been revolving around Hope Logan's career and relationship for the past few weeks. After a disastrous misunderstanding with Steffy Forrester, Hope was fired from Forrester Creations. Even though her mother Brooke advocated for her daughter, Ridge Forrester took Steffy's side on the matter.

Hope's boyfriend Carter, who is also a part of Forrester Creations, has been angry at the fact that Hope was removed from her position. He has come up with a legal plan to steal control of Forrester Creations for Hope. Spoilers indicate that Carter is going to give Steffy one last chance to give Hope her job back before implementing his scheme.

The twist in the tale is that Brooke comes to know of this shocking secret after overhearing a conversation between the couple. Brooke has already been keeping Carter and Hope's relationship a secret. However, this plan between Hope and Carter, which they have kept secret, might damage the whole Logan family. It remains to be seen how Brooke will react after finding out that Carter plans to take over Forrester.

What fuelled Carter's scheme that Brooke overheard on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Brooke, Carter, and Hope have been going through a tumultuous time in their storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope and Carter are in a relationship, however, they did not disclose this fact to many people. This is primarily because both of them work at Forrester Creations and their dating might cause a conflict of interest.

After a date with Carter, Hope was trying on some outfits in the office to impress him. While she was changing, Finn Finnegan walked into the office to drop off his wife Steffy's laptop. Startled, Hope tripped and tumbled over Finn, knocking them both into a desk. At the same time, Steffy entered the office.

Upon finding Hope and her husband in a compromising position, Steffy immediately gets angry at Hope. Since Hope has previously had feelings for Finn and even kissed him, Steffy thought this was the last straw. Hope tried to explain that it was a misunderstanding but could not reveal that her dress was for Carter, not, Finn.

Angry and hurt, Steffy lashed out at Hope and said she was fired from Forrester Creations. Steffy also shut down Hope's fashion line and went to her father, Ridge, with the decision. This chain of events spurred Carter's anger towards Steffy and Forrester Creations for doing an injustice to Hope and her career.

Carter is planning a legal scheme to take away Forrester Creations from Steffy and Ridge, a plan that Brooke shall overhear. What she shall do in this case remains to be seen: whether she chooses to tell Ridge what she overhears or take her daughter's side in the matter.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

