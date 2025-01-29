The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Can Carter see through Daphne’s plan crafted by Steffy?

Daphne Rose is ready to break the Carter-Hope team on The Bold and the Beautiful. Daphne, who is Steffy Forrester's friend, is doing her a favor by being party to Steffy's scheme of taking back her family business from the coup plotters. Steffy understands that if Carter is wooed away from Hope, the couple will lose their strength and control over Forrester Creations.

Steffy plans to take this opportunity to step in and acquire her company back. While there may not be any guarantee that the company will collapse when Carter and Hope break up, Steffy is assured that Daphne can steal Carter away from Hope, as she told Ridge when introducing her friend. However, Carter may stay true to Hope and not fall for Daphne.

Hostile seductions and love triangles are not new on The Bold and the Beautiful, a long-running American daily soap that premiered in March 1987. The CBS soap's plot revolves around Forrester Creations, the family's haute couture business. The storyline extends to other families, such as the Logans and the Spencers, who interact with the Forresters.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: How is Daphne planning to put Steffy's plan into action?

Steffy Forrester invited her friend, Daphne Rose, a Parisian fragrance expert, to join Forrester Creations, knowing that the new team under Carter is planning on a brand expansion. Aside from that, Steffy asked Daphne to drive a wedge between Hope and Carter by seducing Carter romantically.

Steffy's plan was meant to be a two-edged sword. On the one hand, when the Carter-Hope team collapses, she would step in to take over the company. On the other hand, she could destroy her longtime rival, Hope Logan's current romance.

As such, Daphne started by pitching her perfume to the company and bagging the contract to be the official perfumer for Forrester Creations. While Ridge asked Steffy and Daphne to keep their plan clean, the two women will likely proceed with their pre-decided scheme.

She started her seduction venture using words and body language when she flirted with Hope's man on the January 24, 2025 episode. She used repeated words like "incredible" and "satisfied" to imply more than they did, making Carter look uncomfortable. However, the COO strove to keep things professional.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Will Daphne's moves towards Carter be successful?

Daphne Rose and her friend Steffy are sure they will succeed, as evidenced on Friday's episode when Hope gushed about Daphne. Daphne will likely go all out to get Carter since she is doing her friend a favor.

However, Carter Walton has been through many relationships and may know a genuine romantic interest from a fake one. Moreover, so far, he seems committed to his feelings for Hope. He was ready to jeopardize his job and betray his longtime friend, Ridge Forrester, for his love for Hope.

As such, he may see through Daphne and realize that Steffy is behind this. However, Daphne can be discreet and convince Carter that her feelings are real.

Daphne's career interests may steer her towards Ridge after Carter (Image via Instagram/boldandbeautifulcbs)

However, the storyline may take Daphne's romantic interests into other directions. On one hand, while seducing, Daphne may fall in love with Carter. In such a case, she may join Carter's team and betray her friend.

Whether Daphne aims to impress Carter or has other plans is unclear. Setting her eyes on more than friendship, Daphne Rose may find Ridge Forrester impressive. If she cannot steer Carter away from Hope, she may direct her attention toward other men in LA and find a few eligible ones at hand.

However, Daphne actor Murielle Hilaire, in an interview with TVLine, hinted that the character will not make seducing Carter her endgame. Daphne is in LA to expand her career and brand worldwide. She may use this opportunity to reach out to anyone influential.

For more updates on Daphne's next move, stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.

