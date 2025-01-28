The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn urges Poppy to finally be honest with him

The spoilers of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, for the episode scheduled to air on January 28, 2024, show that Finn confronts Poppy, urging her to finally tell the truth about the secret of Luna’s paternity that has caused so much pain.

With Li’s shocking revelation about Luna’s paternity still fresh, Finn is determined to get answers. Poppy is emotional and hesitant, but Finn won’t let her avoid the truth. Will this conversation finally reveal who Luna’s father is?

Previously on The Bold and the Beautiful, emotions ran high as old secrets started to come to light. Finn struggled with the truth about his parents’ past, while Li shared the pain she felt, believing Jack and her sister Poppy had an affair. Meanwhile, Steffy and Ridge supported Taylor as they reflected on family dynamics.

Trending

Jack and Poppy talked about their complicated past, not realizing that Sheila was overhearing. Meanwhile, Li’s shocking confession about running a paternity test for Luna left Finn surprised. Despite all the drama, Steffy and Finn tried to focus on celebrating their anniversary.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Tension on The Bold and the Beautiful rises as Finn demands that Poppy tell the truth about Luna’s paternity. Poppy, emotional, and cornered, struggles to answer. Finn seems to suspect he knows the truth, but Poppy’s hesitation only adds to the mystery. Will she finally reveal everything, or will she keep hiding the secrets?

Steffy is excited to celebrate her anniversary with Finn, not knowing the emotional challenges her husband is facing. Ridge and Taylor share in Steffy’s happiness, reflecting on family memories, but their joy might not last long. Meanwhile, Luna grows closer to Bill, saying she can help him.

Li’s shocking news that Jack isn’t Luna’s father makes the mystery even deeper. With Tom, Bill, and Jack ruled out, who is Luna’s real father? As tensions rise, all eyes are on Finn, Poppy, and Luna as hidden truths threaten to come out.

Current plot dynamics involving Finnegans and the Forresters in Luna’s paternity

The Bold and the Beautiful is focused on solving the mystery of Luna’s paternity, which has deeply affected the Finnegan and Forrester families. Li Finnegan recently confessed that she spent years believing her husband Jack was Luna’s father, a suspicion that caused a lot of tension. However, a paternity test proved Jack wasn’t the father.

The mystery has only grown, as other possible fathers, like Tom and Bill, have also been ruled out. Finn is determined to find the truth and has confronted Poppy, who seems to know more than she’s saying. Her unwillingness to be honest adds to the tension, especially as Finn begins to suspect she’s hiding something important about Luna that might connected to him.

Steffy Forrester is excited to celebrate her anniversary with Finn, not realizing the drama building around them. Meanwhile, Luna is getting closer to Bill Spencer, but her true intentions remain unclear.

Viewers are left wondering if she has a secret agenda. As the Forresters and Finnegans deal with these revelations, the mystery of Luna’s paternity could reveal even more hidden truths and shake up relationships.

Watch enw episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback