The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week from April 15 to 19, 2024

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera that has been entertaining audiences since its premiere on March 23, 1987. Over the years, the show has tackled various themes including love, betrayal, family drama, and business intrigue. As of 2024, The Bold and the Beautiful is in its 37th season, and it continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and memorable characters.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers saw R.J. struggling to come to terms with the news of Luna and Zende's encounter, while Steffy confronted Deacon about his obsession with Sheila. Meanwhile, Hope opened up to Liam about why she turned down Thomas' proposal, leaving everyone wondering what she had to reveal.

This week, the drama continues as R.J. confronts Zende about his actions, leading to a heated argument between the two friends. Hope and Liam also have some important conversations about their relationship and the future. Deacon pursues a new lead in his quest to prove his sanity, while Finn shares his concerns about Deacon with Steffy.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of April 15 to 19, 2024

Monday, April 15: R.J. learns the truth and Steffy confronts Deacon

When R.J. discovers about the incident involving Luna and Zende, he is only left with pain and the feeling of being betrayed by two of his closest friends.

Steffy almost yells at Deacon to gain control of his obsession with Sheila and return to the real world. At the same time, although Zende's revelation has left Carter reeling, he remains uncertain about the future of his relationship with his buddy.

Tuesday, April 16: Hope opens up to Liam and R.J. confronts Zende

Delon de Metz plays Zende Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@delondemetz)

Hope blurts out that she didn't say no to Thomas' proposal for the reason everyone assumed it was the other night. R.J. is berating Zende, telling him that sleeping with Luna is not cool, which is causing tension between them.

Due to the unpredictability of Thomas, there might be a curveball coming from him which may leave everyone wondering if he has something in store for Hope and Brooke.

Wednesday, April 17: Luna and Hope bond while Deacon pursues a lead

It would be revealed that Hope and Luna both have suffered from heartaches and have become each other's confidants by listening to each other's stories. When Deacon is running out of ideas, he decides to go after a new lead with the hope that his attempt will be effective and he will be able to prove his sanity.

Finn reveals to Steffy his worries about Deacon, whom she realizes is her mom’s past as well as something that has the power to destroy her family.

Thursday, April 18: Lauren shares Sheila's past, group worries about Deacon

Sheila is played by Kimberlin Brown on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Lauren Fenmore tells Deacon more details of Sheila's life, which Deacon can use as helpful clues on his quest on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope, Liam, Steffy, and Finn feel concerned for Deacon which they think may make him obsessed with Sheila which could result in dangerous reactions from him.

Friday, April 19: Deacon investigates while many fear for Deacon's sanity

Deacon continues his investigation of Sheila's past, concluding that he is not the one who is crazy. The group is worried about Deacon's unhealthy habit of devoting all his time and energy to pursue Sheila and advises him to move on with his life and forget about her.

Rather than being turned away by these troubling developments, Deacon is determined to find out what they all mean, and everybody on The Bold and the Beautiful is waiting with bated breath to find out.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on various platforms including Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

