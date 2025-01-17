The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is finally back to work but tensions are rising between her and Hope 

Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan share a long-standing rivalry on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their mothers share similar enmity and have been pining for the same man, Ridge Forrester, over the years. As the spoilers suggest, in the current scenario, Steffy and Hope would be working again in the same office, and their feud's undercurrents would show up.

As their long history shows, the two women have never trusted each other since they were teenagers. Initially, Steffy and Hope fought over Liam Spencer. However, they moved on with their own love lives until Hope kissed Steffy's husband, Finn Finnegan, causing problems between them.

For the unversed, The Bold and the Beautiful is the long-running CBS daily soap which premiered in March 1987. It has been presenting the relationship dynamics between the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: How will Steffy's presence affect Hope?

Steffy Forrester has rejoined Forrester Creations as part of her plan to take back her family business from Carter Walton and the Logans. However, the pretext she has presented is a sentimental connection with the company that she wants to hold on to for her children.

The other part of her scheme is to include perfumer Daphne Rose in the company's expansion plans. Since Carter has the expansion idea, he is happy to have Daphne, the well-known Parisian fragrance expert. However, Steffy has entrusted Daphne with a secret agenda to seduce Carter away from Hope and break their unity.

While Steffy has been successful in convincing Carter and Brooke, it would not be easy for her to convince Hope. Hope will likely look at Steffy with mistrust, particularly if the latter tries to be good with her. To top it, if Hope comes to know that Steffy had put up Daphne to seduce Carter, she may take their enmity to another level.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What are the current Forrester-Logan plot dynamics?

After Carter Walton and Hope Logan calls an internal coup and steals Forrester Creations, Eric, Ridge and Steffy quit the company hoping it will fail. However, Carter appoints Brooke Logan as the company's CEO which leads to her breakup with Ridge.

Steffy vows to get her family business back and plans a two-pronged approach. On one hand, she appoints Daphne to drive a wedge between Hope and Carter. and on the other, she rejoins as the President of the company to keep a tab on things.

Will Steffy's plan work on The Bold and the Beautiful?

So far, both Brooke and Carter have accepted Steffy as part of the company. However, Hope has reservations and distrusts Steffy. On the other side, Daphne Rose will likely be able to allure Carter. Whether he would be ready to break up with Hope remains to be seen.

However, if Hope Logan learns about Daphne's intentions, she will become alert. She might also join the dots and find out that Daphne and Steffy are friends. Realizing Steffy is behind her breakup would escalate her rivalry with Steffy.

Meanwhile, Steffy might find working with Brooke, Carter and the remaining team a smooth experience. Knowing that the company is doing well under the new leadership, this might force Steffy to rethink her plan.

Stay tuned to CBS to know whether Steffy's plan worked and catch the upcoming drama as she works alongside Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.

