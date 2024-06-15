The Bold and the Beautiful: What secret does Katie find out about Poppy?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been heating up with Bill and Poppy's story since they found out about Luna's paternity. Adding another twist to the tale, Bill's ex-girlfriend Katie stormed into the Spencer home in the episode on June 13, 2024, to have a confrontation with Poppy.

Katie alludes to the fact that she knows something shocking about Bill and Poppy's romantic past. Since Li portrayed Poppy as a gold digger to Katie. She might dig further into what Poppy and Bill did at the music festival 20 years ago.

Moreover, questioned why it took them so long to reconnect if they were so attracted to each other. With Katie's history with Bill, she might try to reassert her importance in his life and home.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

What does Katie say to Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Poppy and Bill in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeautifulcbs)

After the paternity test confirmed that Bill was Luna's father, Poppy and her daughter moved to the Spencer estate to live with Bill. Unfortunately, Poppy's happiness was short-lived, as Katie soon paid a visit to the house, wanting to find Bill and talk to him.

Given that Katie had a conversation with Li about how Poppy was an opportunist and a gold-digger, she would not have a good impression of Poppy moving in. It was clear during their conversation that Katie felt something was off about Poppy, and the fact that Poppy and Bill now shared a child only fuelled that rage and jealousy.

During their confrontation, Poppy subtly asked Katie to leave the house since it was her turn to make a difference in Bill's life. From Katie's expression, many viewers realized that she might take Li's accusations seriously and start probing into Poppy's past.

While Katie might not have anything concrete yet, based on speculations, she might allude to Poppy and Bill's past, their night at the music festival. Questioning why now Poppy chose to come forward with the fact that Luna was Bill's daughter. Most importantly, due to her lingering feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Katie might try to end Poppy's dreams of living a fancy life at the Spencer house.

What to expect next in The Bold and the Beautiful?

By now, it's highly speculated that Li's accusations of her sister have some basis, and there might be something driving Poppy's intentions and decisions. Katie's role might become more prominent in the story as she works towards dismantling this newly budding equation.

Don Diamont, the actor who plays Bill, commented on the Bill-Poppy- Katie dynamic in an interview with SOD (Soap Opera Digest):

"Once someone comes into Bill’s life who he has a daughter with, that’s definitely going to threaten Katie and I think also awaken some things in her that she has been able to sort of literally keep at bay — compartmentalise, lock those feelings away."

He further continued:

"But they’re there. They can’t not be there. She’s his great love, he’s her great love."

Don Diamont's hint indicates that there may be a messy love triangle in the future of these three characters on The Bold and the Beautiful. This might also negatively affect Luna and her relationship with her father, making things all the more complicated. The story apparently is set to revolve around much drama and revelations in the coming weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful releases new episodes on weekdays on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

