In the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got heated and dramatic in Los Angeles. Li Finnegan lashed out at Bill Spencer, and the two of them discussed how hard it had been with Luna Nozawa roaming around freely in Los Angeles. She blamed him for getting her out of prison, which led to her trying to harm Steffy Forrester and her entire family.

Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan had a close encounter with Luna Nozawa after she tried to harm Taylor Hayes at their cliff house. Both of them were successful in ejecting her from their home. In addition to these developments, Ridge Forrester made a vow that he would do anything it took to make sure his family was safe from Luna's antics.

Everything that happened on the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Ridge Forrester, Taylor Hayes, Steffy Forrester, and John Finn Finnegan had a conversation with each other regarding Luna Nozawa. Ridge said he was pleased that Finn was looking out for Steffy, but anticipated what would happen if Luna went over the edge.

Steffy assured both her parents that she was not afraid of Luna or her malicious threats. She was content with the fact that Luna's dreams of having a father-daughter relationship with Finn would always remain unfulfilled, and she would not be able to live her fantasy life with her family.

Ridge asked Steffy to be careful at her cliff house and told her that if she ever came in contact with Luna again, she should immediately call the police on her. After Steffy and Finn left, Ridge made a vow to Taylor that he would do whatever it took for him to stop Luna's behavior and make sure that Steffy was safe again.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li Finnegan summoned Bill Spencer to come over to the hospital to meet her urgently. Bill arrived, and they both started having a conversation about Luna. Bill admitted that he had initially mishandled things with Luna, and he never should have let her go free from prison.

Bill assured Li that he had tried to make better sense prevail in Luna's mind and had asked her to leave Los Angeles, but Li did not seem to be very convinced. At the cliff house, Finn and Luna were shown having a conversation where Finn told her that she had tried to kill his wife, and it was impossible for him to move past that.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn assured Luna that he was done with her and that she would never end up having a place in his life ever. Finn asked Luna to leave him alone, but Luna tried to convince him to spend time with her alone since only Hayes was in the house, and Steffy was not.

Hayes called out to Finn from the bedroom, and he asked Luna to hide while he comforted his scared son. Steffy came into the house, got furious with Luna, and kicked her out of her home.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

