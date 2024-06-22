The Young and the Restless Actor Eric Braeden Calls Out Racist Remarks with a Strong Response

Actor Eric Braeden of The Young and the Restless recently shared his response on X over a racist remark made by a user. The remark was targeted at his co-stars Sean Dominic, Christel Khalil, and Bryton James. His strong reply to the earlier comment ended with a popular line from his character Victor Newman. Eric’s response went viral with widespread support from fans all over the globe.

When targeting the three actors from The Young and the Restless, an X user wrote,

“The three faces that are destroying the show. They all think their high and mighty when they’re not, can’t wait for someone to put these slaves in their place.”

To highlight the incident and grab the attention of the fans and cast of The Young and the Restless, the user tagged Eric Braeden as he is known for his active social media status. In a short while, Eric responded by saying,

“These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist a*s, you got that, bi*ch??!!”

The trail of racist comments started with an incident when an X user made an offensive remark about actress Tabyana Ali of General Hospital. To control the situation, the show's official account blocked the user who made the remark.

The same user then targeted Dominic, Khalia, and James, which prompted outrage in the Soap Twitter community.

The Young and the Restless: Response to racist remarks

The controversy started with the actress Tabyana Ali of General Hospital and led to the same user targeting the actors of color in The Young and the Restless, including Sean Dominic (Nate), Christel Khalil (Lily), and Bryton James (Devon).

The quick backlash from the fans on X made their co-stars including Eric Braeden respond to the situation promptly. Even though the fans and stars from the cast including actress Yvette Nicole Brown have tried to alert the show makers of The Young and the Restless, their official account has not taken any action regarding the matter.

On the other hand, the General Hospital team has shown their discouragement for such racist remarks by blocking the user and with an official statement on the show's instagram handle.

The Young and the Restless: The series of reactions

The comment made by the X user led to a series of tweets by the fans and the co-stars of the show. Yvette Nicole Brown shared a screenshot of the comment made by the user and said,

“Dear @YandR_CBS have you seen this tweet from @ghyrbbfan1974? She was blocked by the @GeneralHospital site for this same level of racism. "

After this tweet from Nicole, a fan tagged Eric Braeden on purpose to use his following as a medium to highlight the issue. Eric’s response to the racist remark went viral with several celebrities responding to the tweet and supporting his stance.

Colmon Elridge an actor and a politician commented on Eric’s post.

“@EBraeden was invited to the cookout the moment our mommas made us “take naps” to watch Victor and then, somehow, we grew up watching it on our own like we were watching our stepdad at work. This just confirms why my son’s middle name is Victor!” he said on X

The series of comments on his post is a thread that follows his supporters and people who stand against racism of all kinds.