The Young and the Restless fame Adam reflects on how he tries to "stay true" to his character

Mark Grossman, the actor for Adam Newman in the TV show The Young and the Restless, discussed the difficult task of playing his character. He started on the show May 13, 2019, and had to learn how to keep up with its quick pace. Five years later, on May 13, 2024, he told Soaps.com that understanding how to act like Adam was tough in the beginning.

"Regardless of what’s written, I’m always trying to stay true to who the character is at his core," Grossman explained, showing how he keeps Adam interesting yet relatable.

From the start, Mark Grossman faced a big challenge about playing his character. He needed to adapt quickly to the show's pace and find his own way to portray Adam Newman, a character with a complex past. Over time, he added new layers to Adam on The Young and the Restless , turning him into someone the audience could support.

The Young and the Restless: Mark Grossman’s debut as Adam Newman

Acting in a soap opera like The Young and the Restless that moves quickly was new for Grossman, and it was hard for him at the start to fit in. He spoke about the speed at which things change in the show and how he had to keep up. But as he spent more time in the role, he came to understand Adam better.

Through subtle acting choices, Grossman contributed to shaping Adam into a character that he believed would resonate well with the viewers, saying

“As an actor, that allows you to really open things up and try to drill down on the motivation of why he did what he did.”

Adam Newman is a complicated character who sometimes does good things and sometimes bad things. Grossman consistently aimed to portray Adam's genuine character, despite the storyline often casting him in a villainous role.

Grossman made efforts to analyze Adam’s motivations, aiming to ensure that his character’s actions were represented as having depth and context. This approach was intended to maintain Adam as a nuanced figure within the narrative.

The Young and the Restless: Grossman’s growth as an actor

Grossman noted the advantages of exploring Adam’s conflicts, emphasizing that the character’s darker aspects not only contributed to the drama but also allowed for a wide range of acting exploration.

This freedom encourages Grossman to explore deep and sometimes uncharted emotional territories, giving him the space to dissect why Adam would contemplate actions like detonating explosives at Newman Towers.

It’s this exploration of depth that helps keep the character multidimensional, rather than a flat antagonist, fostering a connection with the audience even in his darkest moments.

He shared with Soaps.com his initial difficulty in forming his perspective on Adam but noted his contentment with his eventual portrayal of the character.

"It was hard to form my own opinion of Adam at first,” he tells Soaps.com, highlighting the initial struggles but expressing satisfaction with his portrayal.

Furthermore, Grossman reflected on how these experiences not only enhanced his depiction of Adam but also contributed to his development as an actor, allowing him to deliver performances he believes the audience values.

Mark Grossman, who was previously featured in a recurring role on Freeform's 'Famous in Love', has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman. Born on February 3, 1987, Grossman brings his acting experience to one of daytime television's most enduring dramas.