The Young and the Restless recap (July 4, 2025): Phyllis agrees to betray Nick as Cane lays out total takeover

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 4, 2025, tensions rose as Phyllis told Cane she was willing to betray Nick to support his rise to power. Meanwhile, Adam returned after a tough mountain climb and warned everyone about Dumas’ takeover plans.

Cane pushed forward with his scheme to control Genoa City’s biggest companies. Victor seemed friendly but was already planning his own strategy to stop him.

Back in the maze’s dining area, Amanda and Phyllis argued about trust. Phyllis learned about a possible escape route and planned to use it to her advantage. Nikki still didn’t know about Cole’s death, adding more emotional weight to the situation.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 4, 2025

Cane makes bold moves and eyes total control

Cane on The Young and the Restless told his guests that the train tracks were being fixed and they might leave by next week. During a walk with Victor, he shared his plans. Victor seemed impressed but brought up Cane’s father, Colin, which upset Cane. Victor suggested they team up but warned that Chancellor was off-limits. Later, he assured Nikki and Nick he had a plan to fight back.

Adam returns with key intel

Adam on The Young and the Restless reached the mountain chateau tired after a three-hour climb and bribing someone for directions. He told the others about Arabesque buying up properties in Genoa City, including GCAC and divisions Nikki had sold.

Adam guessed Cane was Dumas and wasn’t surprised when it was confirmed. He linked it to Chelsea seeing Cane earlier, proving there was a way out. Nikki hoped to get home soon, but no one knew about Cole’s death because of the signal loss. Victor stayed calm but hinted that soon Cane would be playing by his rules, showing he was already planning to fight back.

Phyllis clashes with Amanda and reveals her true loyalties

At the maze’s dining area on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis tried to make peace with Amanda. She apologized for being selfish and brought up Amanda’s call about Cane. Amanda said Phyllis misunderstood and was upset she had listened in.

Phyllis said she would keep the escape route a secret if Amanda gave her answers. Amanda called it blackmail, but Phyllis claimed it was teamwork. Then Cane walked in, raising the tension.

Cane tests Phyllis’ limits

Cane tested Phyllis’ loyalty by asking if she would betray Billy and Jack. Phyllis said Billy had betrayed her before and Jack would understand it was just business. Then Cane asked if she’d betray Nick. After a pause, Phyllis said yes. Her answer proved to Cane that she was truly on his side.

Cane reveals his endgame

With Phyllis on his side, Cane shared his goals that he didn’t just want a piece of the power in Genoa City as he wanted to take over Abbott Communications, Jabot, Chancellor, and Newman Enterprises. It was clear Cane had a long-term plan. Using strategy and personal ties, he was ready to shake up the whole city.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

