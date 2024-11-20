The Young and the Restless spoilers: Has Jordan found a new target in her plan?

The Young and the Restless reintroduced two of its villains in the storyline during the past week: Ian Ward and his sidekick Jordan. The two have escaped prison and have already started creating mischief in Genoa City. The villains were likely the ones who staged Phyllis Summers' accident and are also tormenting Sharon Newman.

Jordan and Ian will likely have a new target soon. Spoilers for the soap indicate that it might be either the Newman family or Claire Grace on the target list. Jordan, in particular, might feel very betrayed by Claire, since she claims to have raised and loved her, only for her to become an ally to the Newmans. It is likely that Jordan might resort to schemes to control Claire before sparring with the Newmans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless, and has elements that may be speculative in nature.

What are Ian and Jordan planning to do in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?

Jordan in a still from The Young and the Restless (via CBS)

In the episode on November 19, Jordan and Ian discussed their future plans together for Genoa City and its residents. At first, they celebrated the fact that Sharon took on the blame for Heather's murder and Phyllis' accident, making her guilty in the eyes of all with her confessions.

Jordan mentioned that she had no further news, leaving Ian disappointed that he did not know how badly the family was taking the news. Ian mentioned that they should start isolating Sharon from the people she loves.

Then, Ian made a curious declaration to Jordan. He said that he would help her with her "family problem" as long as she helped him achieve what he wanted. It is clear that Jordan might have a personal vendetta against the Newmans, due to her and Ian's history with Nikki Newman specifically. Jordan might also want to use Claire as her weapon once more.

Ian in a still from The Young and the Restless (via CBS)

Initially, Claire had fallen prey to Jordan's schemes and became involved in her vendetta against the Newmans. Since Jordan's arrest, Claire started building her own life in Genoa City and has gone on to maintain respectable equations with many in town, including the Newmans. Spoilers indicate that Jordan might take this as a personal betrayal, thinking that Claire sided with her enemy.

It remains to be seen what exactly Jordan might do in her revenge plan. She might either want to destroy Claire's life completely and uproot the reputation that she has built for herself. Or, Jordan might want to gain control over Claire once more in the hope that Claire might remember her "true self" and join her in destroying Nikki Newman. It also remains to be seen how Ian and Jordan decide to ostracize Sharon further and pin the blame for their many crimes on her head.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via CBS and Paramount+. New episodes of the soap are released via the platforms on all weekdays.

