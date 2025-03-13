The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack suspects Alan, Victor questions Adam while the danger on Phyllis and Sharon continues

The drama in The Young and the Restless will heighten as the truth is revealed, suspicion gets the better of people, and characters are placed in vulnerable positions.

In the next episode, fans can look forward to a dramatic blend of emotional distress, tension, and surprising turns. Jack Abbott will start questioning Alan's real motives, Victor Newman will question Adam's most recent decisions, and Phyllis and Sharon will keep on being in life-threatening peril.

As the tension builds, viewers will be left guessing how these dramatic storylines will continue.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Jack will suspect Alan's true identity on The Young and the Restless

Jack Abbott has always been a protective brother, and in the next episode, he will start questioning whether Traci’s fiancé, Alan Laurent, is really who he claims to be. Traci’s engagement should be a joyous occasion, but Jack will struggle to shake off his growing doubts.

His suspicions could prove to be justified, as new evidence will suggest that Alan may be his long-lost and deranged twin brother, Martin Laurent.

Jack confides in his wife, Diane Jenkins Abbott, about his concerns and wonders if Traci is unknowingly walking into a dangerous situation. Could Alan’s sudden presence in Traci’s life be more than just a coincidence?

If Alan is indeed Martin, what could be his hidden agenda? Jack will have to act fast to uncover the truth before it is too late, but whether he will manage to do so before disaster strikes remains to be seen.

Victor Newman will question Adam's choices on The Young and the Restless

In the meantime, Victor Newman will again question his son Adam's decisions. Adam has never had his father's approval, but Victor will make it clear to him that he is not of the opinion that Adam is doing the right thing, either in terms of business or his own life.

Victor's fears will be all about Adam getting back together with Chelsea Lawson. Adam might feel that rekindling their affair is the right thing to do, but Victor will not believe it.

Chelsea's residual attraction to Billy Abbott will create a tension that makes Victor wonder if Adam is in the wrong. Will Adam be compelled to leave love behind in favor of professional goals? Or will he succeed in convincing Victor that he can handle everything?

Phyllis and Sharon's nightmare continues on The Young and the Restless

As drama unfolds in Genoa City, Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman will be in an even more dangerous predicament. Their kidnapper, who could turn out to be Alan—or maybe Martin—will keep on controlling their every step.

Even though the two women will set aside their differences in trying to escape, they will end up falling into another trap.

Their situation will become even more desperate as rumors indicate that the derelict psychiatric hospital where they are kept may be trapped with explosives or another dangerous device intended to keep them captive.

Time will be running short, and with no obvious means of escaping, Phyllis and Sharon will be left to think on their feet. Will they outwit their captor and return home in one piece? Or will their next step trap them without any means of escape?

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

