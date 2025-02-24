The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

On March 26, 1973, the American soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R) debuted on CBS. The show, which was created by Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell, takes place in the made-up town of Genoa City.

In 1980, the show's half-hour episodes were extended to an hour. With numerous cast changes throughout the years, the Brooks and Foster families were the show's original focus.

As per the February 24 to 28, 2025 spoilers, Phyllis and Sharon go missing, raising concerns in Genoa City, with suspicions that Ian Ward is involved. Phyllis struggles for survival, while Sharon must make a life-changing decision.

Victor examines Damian, escalating tension. Adam seeks to reclaim Chelsea, and personal tensions rise. Secrets emerge, leaving everyone wondering what comes next for Phyllis, Sharon, and their relationships.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for February 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, February 24: Phyllis and Sharon go missing

In this episode, Phyllis and Sharon go missing, which causes alarm among Genoa City citizens. Suspicions will build that Ian Ward is still alive, and his reappearance could be linked to their abduction. Chelsea will make a daring move with Adam, bringing their relationship from a dream to a reality.

Audra will stun Nate with the truth about her past with Holden, adding to the mystery around her. Secrets will emerge, setting the stage for additional drama as everyone attempts to find the truth about the women's abduction on The Young and the Restless.

Tuesday, February 25: Phyllis fights for survival

In this episode, Sharon must make a tough choice that might alter everything, while Phyllis will be in a life-threatening circumstance and struggling to survive. Both ladies may learn they are each other's only hope when they find themselves in peril on The Young and the Restless.

The link between Ian's potential participation and their disappearance will become more apparent. Phyllis needs to find the fortitude to live, and Sharon's difficult decision will have long-term consequences.

Wednesday, February 26: Victor Makes Moves

In this episode, Victor will deliver the results of his research on Damian to Lily, leaving her with more questions than answers. Damian will continue to establish himself in Genoa City, causing alarm and suspicion.

Adam will go to great lengths to reclaim Chelsea, but not all of his attempts will be successful. With Victor's schemes underway, new alliances and power battles will arise on The Young and the Restless.

Thursday, February 27: Victor warns Nick

Victor will alert Nick about Sharon's life's ongoing descent into turmoil in this episode. Victor's anxiety for Sharon's safety will increase as she is put in more danger. Adam and Chelsea's love will reach new heights when they succumb to temptation.

Despite the fact that her position is still precarious, Phyllis will not compromise. As personal and professional disputes clash, the drama will escalate and everyone will be forced to face their decisions and loyalties under increasing strain.

Friday, February 28: Secrets and Suspicion

Concerned about the possible consequences, Nick and Daniel will not tell Billy anything about Phyllis' business in this episode. Although Audra will make an effort to establish limits with Holden, their unresolved history will complicate matters.

Everyone will continue to wonder if Phyllis and Sharon will return, and how their relationships will evolve as the mystery surrounding their abduction develops on The Young and the Restless.

