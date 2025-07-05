The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from July 7 to 11, 2025, viewers can expect lots of emotions, surprises, and major shifts. Claire and Victoria are heartbroken after Cole’s death, while Phyllis turns her attention to a new mission involving Cane. Danny has love on his mind, and Kyle struggles to stay away from past temptations.

Meanwhile, many in Genoa City face tough choices. Tessa and Mariah worry about what’s next for their relationship, and Victoria tries to find peace in saying goodbye. Adam and Chelsea team up for a secret plan, and Lily takes a bold chance.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, July 7: A trap set and a pursuit begins

In the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor doesn’t waste any time and uses Cole’s death to his advantage. Phyllis is focused on going after Cane and wants to be part of whatever he’s planning. Claire is still shaken by everything that has happened and starts to break down. Audra tries to make progress with Kyle, but his reactions leave her unsure.

Tuesday, July 8: Ghosts of the past and uncertain tomorrows

Victoria is heartbroken over losing Cole, but someone from her past, maybe Nate comforts her during this difficult time. Tessa and Mariah are unsure about where their relationship is heading. Meanwhile, Danny thinks about making a decision that could change his and Christine’s future.

Wednesday, July 9: An unlikely alliance

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack gives Billy a strong warning and expects him to step up. At the same time, Phyllis gets unexpected help from Nick and Sharon. The two put aside their past issues to support her, creating a surprising new team that could help turn things around for Phyllis.

Thursday, July 10: Popping questions and painful choices

Love takes center stage as Danny surprises Christine by asking her to marry him. He wants her to take a step forward with him, and everyone is waiting to see if she’ll say yes. Meanwhile, Lily makes a business move, ready to take risks for what she believes in. Victoria, still deeply hurt by Cole’s death, makes a tough and emotional decision that adds to her heartache.

Friday, July 11: Lines crossed and schemes formed

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Claire is still struggling with grief and turns to Holden for comfort. At the same time, things heat up between Kyle and Audra as they share a charged moment that could lead to trouble.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea come together to create a secret plan. Whether they’re trying to fix things or stir up drama, it’s clear their plan will cause waves.

This week on The Young and the Restless, emotions run high as grief, romance, and secrets shake up lives in Genoa City. Couples are tested, new teams are formed, and life-changing choices are made. From surprise proposals to risky business moves and secret plots, there’s no shortage of drama.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

