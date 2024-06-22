The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from June 24 to 28, 2024

In last week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, things got chaotic as usual. Sharon was dealing with some medication issues, Johnny and Katie met Claire, Lily, and Daniel and had a heated confrontation, Nick Newman hit a milestone with 30 years on the show, and Tucker had a health scare.

These events are just the start of what's going down on The Young and the Restless in the week of June 24 to 28, 2024. Victor's not holding back with Kyle, Victoria's dealing with family drama, Nikki and Nick are chatting about Adam, and Traci's having a sweet time with Alan in the City of Love.

Sharon's thinking back on old times, Devon and Billy are butting heads over who's in charge, and Nick's there for Phyllis when she needs him. Adam and Chelsea hear some shocking news, Devon's wondering about Lily's choices, and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum. This promises a week of upheaval on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 24 to June 28, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024: Victor plays hardball with Kyle

Victor Newman, the guy with the cutthroat business tactics, is going after Kyle Abbott on Monday. He's not exactly known for being Mr. Nice Guy in negotiations, and Kyle is feeling the heat as Victor goes in with full force. Meanwhile, Victoria Newman is dealing with her dilemmas as she tries to make Claire a part of the family while handling all her mom and boss duties.

The Newman family drama continues on The Young and the Restless, as Nikki and Nick chat about Adam. They come up with some ideas on how to handle him. On a happier note, Traci enjoys a romantic time in Paris with Alan, possibly starting a new love story for her character.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Sharon reminisces about her past

Sharon Newman is just taking a walk down memory lane, thinking about her past and all the people she's known. It's a chance for her to figure things out and maybe even try something new. Meanwhile, over in Genoa City, Devon Hamilton and Billy Abbott are locked in a battle for control over a big business deal.

Meanwhile, Nick Newman is still showing his protective side by watching out for Phyllis Summers. Even though they have had their ups and downs, Nick's actions show he still has strong feelings for Phyllis and wants to make sure she's okay. This gesture of kindness could mean that Phyllis is in some trouble again, possibly because of something she did.

Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Adam and Chelsea receive disturbing news

Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson are surprised by some worrying news that could affect their son, Connor. This situation in The Young and the Restless brings them closer together as they try to figure out how to handle their complicated relationship and take care of their child.

In the meantime on The Young and the Restless, Devon Hamilton is wondering why Lily Winters has been making some questionable choices lately, showing how siblings in the business world don't always see eye to eye. Jill Abbott is keeping a close eye on her son Billy's actions and gives him a tough choice about his job at Chancellor-Winters. Her serious talk hints that Billy may need to step up his game to keep his role there.

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Victor uses Kyle to outsmart Jack

Victor Newman is at the top of his game on The Young and the Restless, as he pulls the strings with Kyle Abbott to outsmart Jack Abbott. It's like watching a master chess player using a pawn to take down the king, showing off Victor's wit. And Audra Charles is also scheming her next big move, aiming to shake things up.

Her plans are a bit of a mystery, keeping everyone guessing about what she'll do next on The Young and the Restless. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott is trying to figure out how he feels about Chelsea getting closer to Adam. He might be uneasy because of unresolved issues and leftover feelings from his past with Chelsea, bringing up old emotions and doubts.

Friday, June 28, 2024: Jack and Diane worry about Kyle’s future

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins are worried about what will happen to their son Kyle, especially with all the drama caused by Victor on The Young and the Restless. It shows how stressful it can be to be part of the Abbott family. On a brighter note, Sally Spectra and Chloe Mitchell team up for a new project, proving that working together can be tough but worth it.

In the meantime on The Young and the Restless, Sharon Newman is in a tough spot and reaches out for help in a pinch. Looks like things are about to get pretty intense in her story, with some unexpected twists on the horizon. And to top it off, Billy Abbott is thinking about the idea of having some competition for Chelsea's love, making things even more complicated between them.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity Stream.