The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally blends business with pleasure, while Sharon’s apology to Summer gets shut down

The storyline of The Young and the Restless is going through a lull, building up various story arcs after the past few volatile weeks. Genoa City had been struggling with multiple inexplicable crimes in the previous months involving Sharon Newman. However, it was revealed that Ian Ward and Jordan Howard were behind these crimes, and Sharon was soon exonerated.

Victor Newman got injured during his scuffle with Ian Ward as both the men got shot. Victor got treated and came home to recuperate. While at it, he resumed his feud with the Abbotts, this time aiming his wrath at Kyle Abbott for dating his granddaughter, Claire Howard-Newman.

On the other hand, Billy Abbott chalked up a new business scheme where he got Phyllis Summers and Daniel Romalotti onboard. Meanwhile, Billy and Sally Spectra got closer as their empathizing friendship developed into romance on The Young and the Restless, one of the longest-running daily soaps on CBS.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Summer refuses to forgive Sharon

Summer Newman and Sharon Newman share a cold moment (Image via Instagram/youngandrestlesscbs)

After the revelations about the serial crimes, Sharon Newman has been going around clearing her reputation. Initially, she was accused of all the evil deeds that she committed under the influence of PCP. Now she wants everyone to understand her position while accepting her innocence. She already paid a neighborly visit to Chelsea and Adam.

As The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest, Sharon will meet Summer Newman and will try to extend an apology. As fans already know, Sharon had dumped Heather's body and framed Summer's brother, Daniel Romalotti, for the murder of his fiancée.

Moreover, Sharon's longtime rival, Phyllis Summers, had vowed to put Sharon behind bars. As such, mother Phyllis, daughter Summer, and son Daniel are all disappointed with Sharon's acquittal. It is expected that Summer will likely warm up to Sharon.

As the preview hints, Sharon may express contrition for dumping Heather's body and framing Daniel. However, Summer will likely not buy anything emotional that Sharon may want to express. She may snub her mother's rival and remain cold towards her.

The Young and the Restless: Paris brings Sally and Billy closer

As The Young and the Restless spoilers implied, Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott are on a business trip to Paris. However, their recent friendship-turned-romance will likely get an opportunity to flourish in the beautiful city. This will be a romantic adventure for both the jilted lovers.

After their previous romances with Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson fell through, the duo pledged to protect their hearts as they opened up to each other. Their initial relationship was based on empathy since both faced betrayal. As their exes got together, in what they claimed to be a co-parenting agreement, Sally and Billy lent each other their shoulders.

However, Sally will possibly realize that it is tough to concentrate on business when Billy tries to allure her with romantic moves. She may appreciate that she is more invested in her relationship with Billy than she was ready to commit. Both may need to trust each other to avoid another disastrous heartache.

Billy Abbott, on the other hand, is elated with his new business plan and pitch on Abbott Communications. With Phyllis Summers on board and pushing her son, Daniel, to deliver, Billy may feel confident of success.

However, Daniel Romalotti is not so upbeat about Billy's idea. He knows Billy has a history of making the wrong decisions and crashing. Moreover, Daniel knows any project that has his mother over-enthused may be dubious. However, he needs something to take his mind off the grief of losing Heather Stevens. As such, he may tentatively collaborate with Billy on the project.

