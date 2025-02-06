The Young and the Restless spoilers: The truth about Damian is out while Nate and Amy receive shocking news

The Young and the Restless has been focusing on Nate Hastings and Audra Charles's efforts to locate Nate's half-brother Damian and reunite him with his mother, Amy. Nate even meets Damian in LA, but the new character might not be all that he seems.

The show has revealed that Jermaine Rivers plays the real Damian. Meanwhile, actor Nathan Owens, who the characters currently assume is Damian, is just pretending to have that identity. It turns out that the old Damian is actually a man named Holden. This truth might even be revealed to Nate and Amy soon in upcoming episodes.

This spoiler has given the soap's fans and audiences much to think about, with many unanswered questions. It remains to be seen what game the real Damian is playing and why he is operating from the shadows. Meanwhile, it must also be considered what stakes Holden has in this deception and what his backstory is.

What is the truth about Damian? What to expect ahead on The Young and the Restless

Amy, Nate, and his girlfriend Audra in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

In an interview for Soap Opera Digest, actor Nathan Owens gave some insight into his new mysterious character, Holden. He shared that Holden will be a very charismatic presence on screen and might even have some hope for romance on screen. The actor also acknowledged the mystery around the character and mentioned that he was looking forward to exploring it.

“I would want to tell the fans that they will soon learn that my character has a past with someone in town. And maybe a certain lady. So he will be busy keeping secrets as he settles in and as the drama continues,” he said.

Audra provides Amy with a shoulder of comfort on The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Correlating the actor's insight with the spoilers released by The Young and the Restless, there is speculation that Holden could have a connection with Chelsea Lawson on the soap. It seems that Holden's character was involved in some shady activity, similar to Chelsea's entry on the show as a con woman. The two might likely recognize each other and strike up a match.

However, this might spell some trouble for Adam Newman. Chelsea is his ex-wife, who has moved into the Newman Ranch with him so that he might be close to their son, Connor. Chelsea has made it clear that she and Adam are not getting back together, but it is evident that he wants her back. Holden's presence on the show and in Chelsea's life might become a hindrance to Adam's dreams of a romance.

It remains to be seen whether Holden truly becomes a wedge between Adam and Chelsea and how Adam will react to this. Or, this truth about Holden might involve someone else entirely, taking the soap in a new direction.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

