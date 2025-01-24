The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor aims to take down Jordan while Nikki pursues her own agenda

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on January 23, 2025, Sharon Newman managed to escape from the tunnels where Ian Ward and Jordan Howard had kept her captive. Even though she was drugged and weak, Sharon found the courage to break free. She reunited with her daughter, Mariah Copeland, in an emotional moment that brought comfort to her family and friends.

Meanwhile, Jordan faced the wrath of the Newman family at their ranch. Victor, Nikki, and Nick confronted her, and when she tried to betray Ian Ward and join their side, they firmly refused. Things got even more intense when Ian approached Tessa Porter, trying to trick her into helping him with his plans. However, Mariah stood her ground and resisted his efforts.

The upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless promises a dramatic showdown as Victor Newman takes decisive action against the scheming Jordan Howard. Victor is focused on ending her control, but Nikki adds to the chaos with her hidden plans. She teams up with Victoria and Claire without Victor knowing, which creates more tension.

As secrets come out, the Newman family finds themselves in conflict.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless

In the episode of The Young and the Restless set to air on January 24, 2025, things get intense as Victor deals with Jordan in a straightforward way. He’s determined to stop her for good after finding out about her past tricks and her escape from prison.

However, his plans hit a roadblock when he discovers that Nikki has been secretly collaborating with Victoria and Claire on a separate scheme. Victor gets even angrier as he talks to Nikki about her choice to leave him out of her plans, showing the growing tension in the Newman family.

At the same time, Nikki stays firm and doesn’t let Victor’s disapproval stop her from doing what she wants. The fight for control between the two of them is heating up, as both try to outsmart each other.

Fans can look forward to intense arguments, surprising turns, and a deeper dive into the cracks forming in the Newman family’s united front.

Current major plotlines on The Young and the Restless

In Genoa City, things have been chaotic as Sharon Newman's fight to survive brought relief to her family, especially Mariah Copeland, who found her mom passed out on a park bench.

Meanwhile, Victor’s harsh refusal of Jordan’s offer to join his side has left her trapped, and the poisoned tea she has suggests more trouble is coming.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott is still focused on getting revenge. He talks about starting over but is secretly plotting to take down his enemies. In the middle of all this chaos, Tessa Porter is being influenced by Ian Ward, which causes tension with Mariah, as she questions Tessa’s trust in Ian.

Things are getting more tense at Jabot as Jack Abbott and Ashley Abbott argue over who should lead and what direction their family business should take. Both siblings have different ideas about Jabot's future, and their competition is growing, which could split the family even more.

At the same time, Phyllis Summers stirs up her own drama, as her determination to get back at Diane Jenkins leads to unexpected consequences for those caught in the crossfire.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

