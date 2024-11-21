The Young and the Restless spoilers: Where has Elena been all this time?

Elena Dawson, played by Brytni Sarpy, is back on The Young and the Restless. While the character hadn't officially left Genoa City as per the storyline, Elena's appearances had reduced in 2023 until she wasn't part of any story arc. However, since there was no plot about sending her anywhere out of town, it is safe to assume that Elena was in Genoa City working at the hospital in her routine.

As longtime The Young and the Restless fans know, characters and their actors often move in and out of the soap as the storyline demands. The long-running American daily soap, airing on CBS since March 1973, has numerous characters and their arcs playing out.

Elena is one such character who debuted in 2019 as Devon Hamilton's romantic interest and Jett Slade's nurse. She later joined the town's hospital as a resident helping the townspeople heal at the medical facility. She was last seen in November 2023 when Chance was shot and needed medical care.

The Young and the Restless: Elena Dawson's return to the soap's plot

Elena Dawson appeared on The Young and the Restless after a long gap as Phyllis Summers was admitted to the hospital after her car crash. She was seen interacting with Phyllis's children running them through the procedure and other treatment facts.

She informed Summer Newman and Daniel Romalotti that there was not much the hospital could do about Phyllis other than observing the comatose patient. She also informed them that Phyllis's CT scan showed a skull injury affecting her brain.

As seen in the past, Elena will be around as long as any Genoa City resident needs care. She will likely be an active part of Phyllis's treatment and recovery. The soap's spoilers suggest she will chastise Summer when the latter decides to pull the plug on her mother.

A brief look at Elena's journey on The Young and the Restless

Elena started her journey on the soap through Ana Hamilton since she was caring for Ana's father, Jett Slade. She got to know both Devon Hamilton and Nate Hastings. While she joined the town's hospital as a resident, she and Devon had an affair.

Her initial romance with Devon took a beating after the arrival of Amanda Sinclair. Amanda was Devon's late girlfriend, Hilary's twin, and the two bonded over Devon's love for Hilary. This pushed a jealous Elena to cheat on Devon with Nate.

Though officially dating Nate, Elena could not get over her love for Devon as the two got intimate. Initially reluctant to reunite, Nate forgave her when she helped cure him of a deadly allergy. Their relationship flourished as Nate left the medical profession to work for Chancellor-Winters.

With Nate revealing his ruthless corporate side, and having an affair with Victoria, Elena moved out of the relationship. She helped Sally after her miscarriage and also helped Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter take care of their daughter when diagnosed with hearing loss.

November 2023 saw Elena around during Chance Chancellor's treatment after the cop was shot at work. This was Elena's last appearance on The Young and the Restless till her return in November 2024. As per the plot, she must have been busy with her routine medical duties at the hospital without any mentionable story arc.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the upcoming drama on The Young and the Restless as Elena plays an important role in Phyllis's survival.

