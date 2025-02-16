The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 10 to 14, 2025: A week of romance and family dramas

The Young and the Restless brought another week of February to a close with a set of drama-filled episodes. These episodes took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Genoa City.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Reader discretion is advised.

Victor voiced his disapproval of Claire's relationship with Kyle, as Claire remained determined to prove he was the right man for her. In another family drama, Damian confronted his mother, Amy, leaving Damian struggling to accept his new reality and the truth of his life.

Meanwhile, Phyllis was concerned about Billy’s growing connection with Sally. On Valentine's Day, romantic moments were interrupted for Sharon, Adam, and Phyllis, as each experienced dreams about their relationships.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless weekly recap from February 10, 2025 to February 14, 2025

Monday, February 10: Protests

Victor Newman in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Victor disapproves of Claire's relationship with Kyle due to his history with the Abbott family. Despite Victor's objections, Claire remained determined to prove Kyle was the right man for her. Meanwhile, Summer and Kyle spent time with Harrison, working on a school project for him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sharon continued to heal from her past struggles and her kidnapping at Jordan's hands. She visited Adam and Chelsea, reassuring them that she was in a better place mentally.

Tuesday, February 11: Families

Ad

Jack and Diane had a conversation with Claire and Victoria, with Claire expressing relief that her grandfather was alright. Jack then warned Claire to stay cautious around Victor, especially with his involvement in her life. Later, Claire took advice from Victoria about her grandfather’s influence on her and Kyle’s relationship.

In another part of town, Damian confronted his mother, Amy. She revealed that she was dying of leukemia and that his biological father was Nathan Hastings. Damian struggled to accept this news, despite Nate’s efforts to bridge the gap between them.

Ad

Wednesday, February 12: Tension

Summer Newman in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Phyllis discussed her unease about Billy’s relationship with Sally. She tried to reach Billy in Paris, while Billy and Sally, enjoyed the city and deepened their connection.

Ad

Summer and Sharon had a tense exchange at Crimson Lights, where Summer struggled to forgive Sharon for framing Daniel. Summer then had a conversation with Claire about family dynamics, including Victor’s strained relationship with Kyle.

Thursday, February 13: Brothers

Ad

Nate confided in Devon and Lily that he had met Damian. Although Lily and Devon remained skeptical, Nate admitted to struggling with the reality of Damian being his brother.

Meanwhile, Damian was shocked at learning that his entire life had been a lie. Despite feeling betrayed, Holden reminded him that he now had a brother in Nate. Still, Damian felt very alone and unsure about what to do next.

Friday, February 14: Romance

Ad

Chelsea Lawson in a still from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Billy planned a romantic evening in Paris to surprise Sally, but Phyllis unexpectedly showed up at his door. She told Billy that Sally was in Genoa City with Adam, so Billy and Phyllis shared a dance. Just as they shared a kiss, Phyllis woke up in bed, shocked that she had a romantic dream about Billy.

Ad

Sharon and Nick shared a romantic evening at Crimson Lights, where Nick confessed his love for Sharon. However, Sharon woke up from a dream, realizing she had been asleep at the table.

As for Adam and Chelsea, she admitted falling for him again. Their moment was interrupted by Sally’s sudden appearance, where she said that she was willing to give Adam another chance. Adam also woke up on the couch, confused about his feelings.

Ad

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback