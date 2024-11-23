The Young and the Restless weekly recap from November 18 to 22, 2024

The Young and the Restless has brought what seems to be a close on the case of Heather Stevens' murder. In the past week, Sharon Newman confessed to Nick in a burst of emotion, asking him to turn her in. She was let out on bail by her lawyer Michael shortly after and is now awaiting a trial.

Daniel and Summer also found out about Sharon's confession while Phyllis was hospitalized. This led to Daniel's heated confrontation with Sharon, and Summer's breakup with her boyfriend Chance. Luckily for the family, Phyllis regained consciousness later.

Diane and Jack revealed their ruse to Kyle but kept it up for the sake of everyone else in town.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap from November 18, 2024 to November 22, 2024

Monday, November 18: After the Shcokwaves

Jack and Diane revealed that they had staged their fight and their split to save Kyle and Glissade from Victor Newman's clutches. After Phyllis' accident, Daniel and Summer gathered in her hospital room to pray for her speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Sharon confessed to Nick and asked him to call Chance so she could turn herself in. Nick suspected that something was still not quite right and Sharon's medication might be messing with her, but she insisted. When Chance arrived, Sharon confessed to the murder in front of him and her daughters Mariah and Faith.

Tuesday, November 19: Attack and defend

Nick took on Michael as Sharon's lawyer and got her out on bail. He remained convinced that she was under a misapprehension about her crimes. At the hospital, Chance revealed details of Sharon's confession to Daniel and informed him that he was free of all suspicion. On the other hand, Jordan and Ian struck a deal to unleash some more chaos in Genoa City.

Victor got the news about Sharon and decided to postpone Nikki's installation as CEO for a while. Meanwhile, Kyle talked with Claire about everything that his parents had staged to supposedly keep him safe. Jack and Diane had a small reunion, admitting that it was difficult for them to keep up the ruse of a split.

Wednesday, November 20: A thirst for vengeance

Angry and hurt after finding out about Sharon's confession, Daniel went to her house to confront her. He raged about how she could do this to him and his family, as Sharon remained distressed. This interaction was interrupted by Nick and Michael, who steered Daniel back to the hospital.

At the hospital, Daniel demanded justice from Nick, saying that Sharon should be punished. He even chastised Nick for claiming that her medicines might be warping her mind, stating that Sharon's actions were about Cassie's death.

Meanwhile, Jack and Diane decided to keep up their ruse and continue fighting in public. Chelsea had a conversation with Sally about Adam.

Thursday, November 21: Heartbreaks

Billy visited his brother Jack and informed him how his mother Jill had sold Chancellor away to Victor. As Jack relayed this information to Diane surreptitiously, Billy had a conversation with Sally, who attempted to reassure him.

On the other hand, Summer and Chance had a heated argument where she blamed him for most of what her family went through and for not arresting Sharon earlier. He reiterated that he was only doing his job, making Summer angrier and leading to the suggestion that the two should break up. Lucy came to visit Daniel and see Phyllis at the hospital. While she was checking on her grandmother, Phyllis regained consciousness.

Friday, November 22: Uncovering Secrets

Sally and Billy shared a romantic and intimate moment in her suite. They also shared a kiss after coming downstairs into a foyer, where Adam saw them together. Victor promised Nikki that he would go after anyone questioning their company or her position at Chancellor.

After Phyllis regained consciousness, Daniel informed her of the developments regarding Sharon. Phyllis also talked with Chance, telling him that she had already guessed that it had to be Sharon. Phyllis also insisted on getting her phone, saying that Sharon's texts would be proof that her rival tried to kill her in the car accident too.

Audiences can watch The Young and the Restless streaming online via Paramount+ and CBS. New episodes of the soap are released via the platform on all weekdays.

