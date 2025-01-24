"They deserve each other" — General Hospital fans root for Ava and Ric's couple on the show

Ava Jerome has been collaborating with attorney Ric Lansing on General Hospital for some time now. Not only did Ric help her with the case against Kristina's accident and baby Irene's death. Recently, the duo shared a passionate kiss in the episode aired on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Ric also assured her that he was going to back her no matter what.

Ava Jerome, played by Maura West, was introduced to the ABC daily soap in 2013. While Ric Lansing, played by Rick Hearst since 2002, is an attorney from Harward Law School. Meanwhile, the soap has been airing on ABC since April 1963, with a storyline revolving around the titular medical facility, which is the fictional town of Port Charles.

The soap's viewers have approved of the recent pairing of Ava and Ric and took to social media to express the same. One fan, going by the name Vita Napoli, commented:

"Loved this scene between Ric and Ava! They deserve each other"

A fan response on Ava and Ric on GH (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Vita was responding to the soap's Facebook post featuring an image of the two characters.

Many others have responded with appreciation for the pairing.

More fan reactions on the same thread (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Some fans have liked the pairing but expressed their dislike for the characters.

Fans discuss the chemistry between the two characters (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

However, some others discussed Ava, her financial condition, and future actions.

Fans wonder about Ava's financial condition (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

General Hospital: Current plot dynamics involving Ava and Ric

In September 2024, when Maura West's Ava Jerome was charged with causing the death of Kristina Corinthos's unborn baby, Ric Lansing defended her. He hoped that his chance to prove Ava's innocence would help his daughter Molly Lansing, who was slated to adopt the baby but was already fighting Kristina for the legal procedures.

Both his legal expertise and his psychological prediction worked. While Ava was proven innocent in the Kristina accident case, a hurt Molly Lansing learned to forgive and heal. Following the case, Ric and Ava's association continued as Ava scrambled to pay Ric with her low funds.

The recent story arc involving the duo has shown some common things that kept them together. For one, Ric knows how it feels to be universally disliked since he has been through the same. As such, he sympathizes with Ava. Moreover, both of them bear the label of bad parents despite keeping their children's well-being at the forefront.

Added to that is Ric's conviction that Ava is innocent, as well as their empathetic friendship. While Nina Reeves has been telling Ava that Ric only works for money, the attorney assured Ava he would be there on her side, irrespective of her financial conditions.

As a seal to their comradeship, Ric showed Ava a new house that would fit into her budget. He advised her to take it before she got Avery's custody. As an efficient attorney, Ric knows a house to stay in would influence the court's judgment.

While their relationship was building for a few months now, their romantic kiss on Thursday, January 23, 2025, episode came as a pleasant surprise for fans.

What may be the likely future for Ric and Ava?

The soap's storyline points at an upcoming romance between Ric and Ava (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

While it may be too early on the show's plot to predict much, Ava and Ric's association has a few months behind them. They seem to know each other well and understand each other's needs.

The Harvard-educated Ric Lansing is a good attorney for Ava's legal problems. He knows what her case needs. Since he has promised to do everything to get Avery back to her, Ava may eventually have her daughter to herself in the future.

While their professional association and rapport seem to be developing into a romance, whether the soap puts them together as a couple in the future remains to be seen.

For more updates on Ava Jerome and Ric Lansing's relationship, continue watching General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

