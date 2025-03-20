“They have her showing a bit”— General Hospital fans question the shows approach to Sasha’s current storyline and scenes

The recent storylines of the ABC soap opera General Hospital showed chaos erupting all over Port Charles, with one of the highlights being Sasha Gilmore's pregnancy drama. Sasha's baby drama has made fans question the approach of the show towards the projection and detailing of her pregnancy.

A Facebook post by a fan led to a series of comments with others posting their opinions. One of the fans believes that her scenes are shot from different angles to make sure they can highlight her baby bump.

"Sasha is pregnant on the show, so they have her showing a bit," wrote user Tracey Alvarez

Comment by fan (Image via Facebook/ @Brittney Hovel-De La Mora)

There are some fans who seem to agree with the thought that the character's scenes are shot keeping her pregnancy in mind. But at the same time, they find it odd to see her baby bump increase just in a few days.

Comments by fans on the post. (Image via Facebook @Brittney Hovel-De La Mora)

On the other hand, a fan commented that Sasha does not look pregnant at all:

Comments by fans on the post. (Image via Facebook @Brittney Hovel-De La Mora)

Meanwhile, another fan of the show thinks that people are too nosey about each storyline and character.

Comments by fans on the post. (Image via Facebook @Brittney Hovel-De La Mora)

Sasha's storyline on General Hospital

Sasha Gilmore was introduced in 2018, she was hired by Valentine Cassadine to take the place of Nina Reeves' long-lost daughter. However, in the process of acting, she found a genuine bond with Nina.

In 2021, when actor Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha, was expecting her first child in real life, the makers of General Hospital integrated her real-life pregnancy with an on-screen pregnancy. However, the storyline took a tragic turn when Sasha and her partner, Brando Corbin, faced the heartbreaking loss of their newborn son, Liam.

As per the current storyline of the character, Sasha is pregnant with Cody Bell's child after their relationship has gone through many ups and downs. The two had a brief relationship which resulted in an unexpected pregnancy. Previously, when Sasha was pregnant with Michael Corinthos' child, the couple had faced the tragic loss of their child, Liam, to a premature delivery.

However, in the initial stages of her current pregnancy, Sasha was confused about the father of her child between Michael and Cody. If Michael had turned out to be the father of her child, it would deeply affect her friendship with Willow. However, it was discovered that Cody Bell is the father of her child.

More about Sofia Mattson

Sofia Mattson was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 24, 1991. The Swedish actor married Thomas Payton in 2016, and they have two children together. The actress is also the founder of AVA CARRINGTON, a sustainable and ethically made luxury handbag brand. The handbags are made up of 100% animal-free material.

Apart from playing the role of Sasha on General Hospital, the actor has been a part of other projects like Becoming Bond, Long Lost Daughter, NCIS, Gothic Harvest, and others.

Fans can catch The General Hospital's latest episodes on ABC Network and Hulu.

