“This chapter of my journey on The Young and the Restless comes to a close,” — Actor J. Eddie Peck address the end of Cole Howard’s journey

This week on The Young and the Restless, fans were heartbroken as Cole Howard’s story came to an end. In the July 3, 2025 episode, Cole, played by J. Eddie Peck, died from Legionnaires’ disease. He passed away with Victoria Newman and their daughter, Claire Grace, by his side.

Ad

Cole's emotional storyline began when he returned to Genoa City in late 2023. After reconnecting with Victoria, they were devastated over losing Claire. In a shocking twist, Claire was revealed to be alive after a kidnapping, which reopened old wounds but also helped heal their family.

Unfortunately, just when this new family was starting to take shape, Cole ended up being gravely sick. Cole was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ and was in the hospital while audiences were watching as the character faded away quietly. As their goodbyes were shown, it was a sweet, heart-wrenching experience for the audience and the characters to share a true goodbye.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless star Peck shares a heartfelt farewell

Ad

Following the emotional episode, J. Eddie Peck took to Instagram to express his gratitude to fans and colleagues. His post read,

“Just a quick shout out as Cole takes his last breath on the show today — and with that, this chapter of my journey on The Young and the Restless comes to a close.''

The message was met with a flood of emotional responses from fans who had followed Cole’s storyline since his original debut.

Ad

Fans react: Love, loss, and nostalgia

The Young and the Restless viewers didn’t hold back their feelings about the loss of Cole. Social media quickly filled with messages of support and sadness. Several followers conveyed how sad they were over Cole's exit, noting how Cole's bond with Victoria meant a lot to them as viewers and praising J. Eddie Peck's sincere portrayal.

Fans' reaction (Image via Instagram/@jeddiepeck)

Many long-time followers recalled their fond memories of the character, labeling him a favorite and explaining how his comeback made them feel nostalgic for previous years of the show.

Ad

A look back at Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Cole Howard was first seen as a character in the 1980s, but he is best known as the character portrayed by J. Eddie Peck from 1993 to 1999. In that time, he became a major character in some of the most memorable storylines in The Young and the Restless' history, including one of the most complicated romantic storylines of all time with Victoria, whom he eventually married, and later, a marriage with Ashley Abbott.

Ad

When Cole returned to The Young and the Restless in 2023, longtime fans were excited, hoping he'd stay longer. But the show took a different turn. While his death seems final, in soap operas, nothing is ever certain. Many believe Cole could return, especially with unresolved storylines involving characters like Jordan and Ian Ward.

No matter what happens next, J. Eddie Peck’s recent performance left a lasting impression. His goodbye was heartfelt and graceful, showing appreciation for both the character and his journey.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More