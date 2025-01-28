"This was so poorly written" — The Young and the Restless fans express disappointment over Sharon's rescue storyline

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon Newman escaped from the sewer after days of struggle with dehydration and PCP in her blood. As the story arc played out, she walked aimlessly into the part near the sewer where Mariah found her and called Nick. Together, they brought a weak Sharon home.

The Young and the Restless episode on Friday, January 24, 2025, saw how Sharon refused to go to the hospital despite Nick's insistence. She assured her daughters and Nick about being more in control. Later, she hallucinated Cameron again, who encouraged her to forgive herself.

The apparition then complimented Sharon about sounding sane, guessing that her mental health was gone and so would he. With this, Cameron exited the story arc.

The Young and the Restless fans did not appreciate the Sharon rescue plot and took to social media to discuss it. One viewer, named Lisa Sanford Owens, posted on the Facebook fan page, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers:

"Is anyone else disappointed in how Sharon's escape/rescue happened?...This was so poorly written in my opinion."

A fan comment about Sharon's escape (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Many viewers agreed with Lisa's post, blaming the writers for a bad storyline.

Fans upset with the writers and storyline (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

Others pointed out the drawbacks of Sharon's escape story arc.

Fans discuss the flaws in the story arc (Image via Facebook/Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps)

The Young and the Restless: What was the storyline involving Sharon's escape?

The Young and the Restless episode aired on December 30, 2024, ended with Jordan Howard using chloroform on Sharon Newman and kidnapping her. Initially, Jordan locked Sharon in the motel room, where she was tied up and kept drugged for Ian Ward's next instruction.

Although Ian Ward had asked Jordan to get rid of Sharon for good, the latter decided to keep her alive as some form of leverage. As such, Jordan took the heavily drugged Sharon into a discarded sewer tunnel and chained her to the pipes. She also provided Sharon with bottles of water drugged with PCP.

Sharon woke up weak, and after drinking, the water felt foggy, leading her to realize the water had the same drugs that she was given before. She tried to dislodge the chains and the padlock using the parts of strewn metal pipes on The Young and the Restless episodes dated January 16 and 17, 2025.

After managing to free herself from the chains, she tried to muster strength to stand up and walk out of the sewer. She did all this while hallucinating Cameron and Nick talking to her. After walking out of the sewer, Sharon stumbled into a park and walked through it randomly. That was when Mariah Copeland, who was out looking for her mother, spotted her.

Mariah called Nick Newman, who was in the Newman's estate where Jordan Howard's story arc was playing out. Nick rushed to the park and helped Mariah bring Sharon home. After refusing to go to the hospital, Sharon freshened up and informed Nick about rehydrating herself to flush the drug out of her system.

What happened to Jordan after kidnapping Sharon?

Jordan Howard, played by Colleen Zenk, kidnapped Sharon at Ian Ward's instructions. However, she was unhappy about being at Ian's beck and call. As such, as a silent mutiny, Jordan kept Sharon alive but captive, despite Ian instructing her to kill her. She, on the other hand, proceeded to get in touch with her estranged neice-cum-protege Claire.

Claire Grace/Howard-Newman, while shocked to find Jordan out of prison, kept her cool and convinced her aunt that she was unhappy with the Newmans. She invited Jordan to join her in her plan to kill her mother, Victoria Newman, and escape with the inheritance money.

Although partly convinced, Jordan decided to come to the Newman house after finding Chance Chancellor in her motel room. Claire served her aunt poisoned tea and proceeded to extract information about Sharon. When Nikki and Victoria joined them, Claire informed Jordan that she was tricked into coming here.

Later, in The Young and the Restless January 23, 2025, episode, Victor Newman and Nick Newman join them, and Jordan tries to bargain for her freedom. However, when Nick received the information about Sharon's escape, Jordan felt trapped, drank the poisoned tea, and killed herself.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless, which airs every weekday on CBS, as Ian moves to the next level of attack.

