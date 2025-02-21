“Today was such a waste of time”— The Young and the Restless fans criticize the drawn-out "dreaming" plot

The Young and the Restless is known for its active fan base, discussing the various dynamics of each episode on various social media platforms. However, a recent episode on February 14 seemed to leave fans disappointed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless. Reader discretion is advised.

The episode consisted of three romantic storylines for Adam Newman, Sharon Newman, and Phyllis Summers. However, these three separate storylines took place in a dream for each of the characters. Fans discussed this on Facebook, talking about the whole concept of the "dreaming" plot:

A fan's opinion on the Valentine's episode plot of The Young and the Restless (via Crystal Holden / Facebook)

A fan even commented that the episode was essentially a filler and was not the greatest plot advancement for the audience or the characters:

A viewer commenting on the episode and its relevance to the plot (via Crystal Holden / Facebook)

Many fans felt that the storyline did not satisfy them and that they were expecting some sizzling romance for Valentine's instead of a dream:

Fans scrutinizing the storyline of the much-debated episode (via Crystal Holden / Facebook)

All in all, most fans felt that the episode was not a good end to the week, especially since the soap has a tradition of leaving the audience with a good cliffhanger to sink their teeth into over the weekend:

Audience opinions on the soap's ending for the week (via Crystal Holden / Facebook)

What was the "dreaming" plot on The Young and the Restless? Episode explored

The Young and the Restless episode on February 14 celebrated Valentine's Day with the characters of Genoa City, but with a twist. The episode followed three major characters and their dreams for Valentine's: Phyllis, Sharon, and Adam.

Phyllis dreamed that Billy had big plans to surprise Sally with a romantic Valentine’s evening but Phyllis unexpectedly showed up at his door instead. In the dream, she offered him some champagne and suggested they have their celebration. After some back-and-forth, Billy agreed to share a dance with Phyllis. As they shared memories of their past, they felt a spark and shared a kiss. Phyllis woke up in shock after this, wondering where her romantic feelings for Billy came from.

Meanwhile, Sharon dreamed that Nick had his own Valentine’s Day plans for her. He prepared a romantic evening and confessed his love. Sharon also realized that the feelings she had for him were still very much alive. They danced together, imagining what their future could look like. But Sharon woke up at Crimson Lights, just after that, realizing that the dream was not her reality.

Additionally, Adam dreamed that Chelsea went all out to win his heart again. They shared a moment of intimacy, reflecting on how their son Connor brought them back together. However, in the dream, Sally arrived to interrupt the moment, revealing that she wanted Adam and another chance at their relationship. Adam then woke up, conflicted with his feelings for the two women.

The Young and the Restless can be viewed online on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes are released on weekdays.

