What is CBS new soap opera series Beyond the Gates all about? Everything you need to know

Beyond the Gates is a brand-new soap opera. It will be released on CBS on February 24, 2025, at 2/1c. The cast is primarily African-American, and it's the first new daytime soap opera for CBS since Passions in 1999. It was created by Michele Val Jean, who also leads the writing team. Additionally, Gregori J. Martin and Ron Carlivati contribute to the script.

Set in an affluent suburb close to Washington, D.C., the plot centers on the Dupree family, referred to as "Black royalty." CBS Studios collaborated with the NAACP and P&G Studios to develop Beyond the Gates. This collaboration intends to create a new daytime drama that explores themes of family, power, and secrets.

Main plot of Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates is a drama series set in an upscale Maryland neighborhood outside Washington, D.C., and follows the Dupree family, a well-known African-American dynasty. The Duprees, sometimes known as "Black royalty," are wealthy and powerful, residing in a beautiful gated enclave. However, underneath their prosperous facade, secrets and scandals threaten to destabilize their society.

Tamara Tunie plays his wife, Anita Dupree, and Clifton Davis plays the family patriarch. The scenario is made more complex by supporting characters like Tom, a lawyer with a complicated past, and Luis, a dynamic personal trainer.

The program explores the Dupree family's lives and highlights their difficulties upholding their image and position. Tensions build as they struggle with familial dynamics and secrets that might destroy them.

The series examines the disparate lifestyles of those who have achieved success and others who are still pursuing it outside the boundaries of their community.

Beyond the Gates combines family drama, ambition, and power battles to give viewers an insightful look at relationships and the cost of achievement. It will air on CBS and be accessible for streaming on Paramount+, adding an intriguing element to daytime programming.

Cast of Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates season 1 has a diverse cast. Tamara Tunie portrays Anita Dupree, a former singer and matriarch of the Dupree family. Clifton Davis portrays her husband, Vernon Dupree, a retired senator. Together, they form the heart of the family, providing guidance and wisdom to their children.

Daphnee Duplaix portrays the couple's daughter, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, a successful psychiatrist and philanthropist. Nicole is known for her kindness and compassion. Karla Mosley portrays Nicole's sister, Dani Dupree, who has a more carefree and rebellious personality. The differences between the two sisters enrich the family story.

Ted Richardson, played by Maurice Johnson, is a talented surgeon and Nicole's husband. Brandon Claybon portrays their son, Martin Richardson, a congressman with aspirations to hold public office. Katherine "Kat" Richardson, Martin's sister, is portrayed by Colby Muhammad as self-assured and entitled.

The plot is shaped in part by supporting characters. Sean Freeman plays Ted's nephew, Andre Hamilton, and Timon Durrett plays Dani's ex-husband, Bill Hamilton. The plot is made more complex by both characters. Important roles in the series are also played by Trisha Mann-Grant as Dana "Leslie" Thomas and Marquita Goings as Hayley Lawson.

