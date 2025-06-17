What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 18, 2025)?

On June 17, 2025, General Hospital ended with several confrontations still unresolved. Sasha panicked when the hospital staff brought her the wrong baby, only to be reunited with Daisy moments later when Lucas cleared up the mix-up.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Drew reminded Nina and Portia that he had control over their futures and forced Portia to order Curtis to publish a pro-Drew editorial. Lulu apologised to Gio for how he found out the truth about his birth, considering that she was the one who dug up the information.

Meanwhile, Joss tried to keep Emma from digging too deep into Dalton’s secrets by pushing Vaughn to get involved. By the end, Willow was discharged, and she came face to face with Sasha on the way out of the hospital.

On June 18, the tension is expected to continue in General Hospital. Drew proposes something that can shock Willow, and she may have to decide whether marrying him is her best path forward to seeing her kids again. Michael and Sasha have an honest conversation about co-parenting Daisy.

Curtis, on the other hand, distances himself from Portia and opens up to Jordan about the state of his marriage. Trina unleashes her anger, and Elizabeth shares a new piece of information. Cody and Ava continue to flirt.

What to expect from the June 18, 2025, episode from General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the June 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew makes a bold move that can completely shift the dynamic around Willow’s custody case. After stepping in as her advocate and pressuring Nina and Portia behind the scenes, Drew proposes marriage to Willow.

He frames this decision as a way to help Willow legally strengthen her chances of being closer to her children. She is now left to decide whether she wants to go through with it or not. The conversation happens shortly after Willow returns home from the hospital, still physically and emotionally drained. Drew presents the proposal as a strategic solution, not a romantic one, but the pressure is clear.

Michael and Sasha have a one-on-one conversation about how to move forward with Daisy. Michael pushes to be included in Daisy’s life, especially after yesterday’s baby mix-up. Sasha is hesitant at first, but there are signs that she may reconsider.

Their talk addresses how they want to raise their daughter and whether co-parenting is even possible with everything that has happened between them. They may not reach a final agreement in this episode, but the conversation opens the door to further negotiation on General Hospital.

Curtis talks to Jordan about his current relationship with Portia. After going along with Drew’s plan to publish a favorable article about the custody case, Curtis expresses doubts about continuing to trust Portia.

He tells Jordan that he has already given Portia a second chance and that he may be done trying. Jordan listens but doesn’t offer advice. Curtis reflects on how his approach to relationships has changed since his time with her, and says he is tired of being lied to.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On General Hospital, Trina confronts her mother and tells her that she hates the man she has become involved with. The scene promises to be tense, and Trina does not hold back. She questions Portia’s judgment and expresses frustration that her mother continues to make choices that affect their family without talking to her first. This moment may not resolve anything, but it shows how wide the rift has become.

Meanwhile, Cody and Ava continue their flirtation by the pool. Their scenes include teasing banter, and Ava calls Cody out for always showing up when she least expects it. Cody keeps things light, but the connection between them is obvious. Elsewhere, Elizabeth tells someone a new piece of information, but it won’t be clear yet who it involves or how it connects to the other stories in motion.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

