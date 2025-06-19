What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 20, 2025)?

On June 19, 2025, in General Hospital, Sonny turned down Sidwell’s offer to buy the piers and called him out for implying a threat against his family. Judge Heran secretly confirmed she awarded Michael custody because Sidwell paid her off. Sasha noticed someone had entered Daisy’s room while she was away, and the spinning mobile made her suspicious.

Lulu apologized to Anna for the past and thanked her for bringing Charlotte home. Drew offered Kai a paid internship after hearing his football career was over. Meanwhile, Michael told Jason about giving Sasha full legal custody of Daisy. At the axe-throwing bar, Marco opened up to Lucas about his mother’s situation and how it could put her at odds with Sonny.

On June 20, spoilers reveal that Emma and Gio run into each other again, this time in the park, and their connection may start moving in a different direction. Ava gives Nina advice about how to deal with Drew now that he’s using her past against her.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Kristina issues a warning to Michael, likely about the mess with Willow or Drew. Willow makes an announcement that can change everything. Tracy gets cornered by Martin and Drew, but doesn’t go down without a fight.

On the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Emma and Gio meet again at the park, and their encounter is more than just casual. After everything Gio and Emma have gone through recently, like Gio learning that he is the biological son of Brook Lynn and Dante, and Emma losing the lab assistant position to Joss, the two have a moment where things can shift between them.

They talk about everything that’s been weighing on them, and there is some real honesty. Their chemistry is still there, and it leads to a new level of understanding. What happens next between them may push their friendship into something else.

Over at the pool on General Hospital, Michael spends time with Kristina. She brings up everything going on with Drew and Willow and warns him not to let his guard down. Michael listens but may not fully agree. Kristina doesn’t hold back, especially with everything Drew is doing behind the scenes. This comes after Michael told Jason that Sasha has full custody of Daisy, and now Kristina may be one of the few people who think Michael needs to be more careful about who he trusts.

Ava sits down with Nina and gives her some pointed advice. Nina is feeling the pressure as Drew continues to use the drugging incident against her. Drew is now trying to pull strings with Tracy and using Nina’s past to get what he wants.

Ava offers a strategy Nina can use to push back. Whether Nina takes it is unclear, but she is definitely desperate enough to listen. Ava makes it clear that waiting around only makes things worse.

Next on General Hospital, Willow makes a big announcement. After losing her kids and struggling with her mental health, she finally responds to Drew’s proposal. Her answer is going to be one of the most talked-about moments of the day.

Given how far she’s fallen since losing custody, her decision is going to be a turning point in her storyline. She either tries to rebuild something with Drew or makes a choice that sends her in a different direction.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Tracy is backed into a corner. Drew and Martin pressure her to agree to their terms, but she does not like it. She has already offered Drew a deal: she’ll walk away from the Quartermaine name if he fixes what he did to her.

But now, with Drew using outside leverage, Tracy has to decide whether to fight back or play along. The episode ends with her starting to push back.

