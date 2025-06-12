What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 13, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 13, 2025, the drama in Salem keeps building as different storylines heat up. From family issues to relationship troubles, this episode brings a mix of strong emotions, rising tensions, and key moments that can lead to even bigger changes ahead.

One of the main storylines focuses on EJ, who starts feeling jealous after seeing Belle hugging Shawn. Elsewhere, Xander is not ready to give up the fight for his daughter, and Kate stirs up trouble in more than one place from interrupting Stephanie and Alex’s romantic time to making an unexpected visit at the hospital.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 13, 2025

EJ’s jealousy flares over Belle and Shawn’s closeness

Trending

After John Black’s demise on Days of Our Lives, Belle has been turning to people she trusts for comfort, especially Shawn, her ex-husband. While they share a sweet moment in the town square, EJ sees them hugging and feels jealous and unsure. Belle has recently distanced herself from EJ because of her grief, and seeing her with Shawn only adds to his worry.

Later, Belle opens up to EJ and tells him she’s feeling emotionally lost. Even though she still cares about him, she admits she’s not ready for a relationship, especially since John wouldn’t have supported them being together.

Stephanie and Alex’s spark meets an unexpected interruption

Things on Days of Our Lives get romantic at Titan when Stephanie shares a kiss with Alex during a peaceful moment. But their happiness doesn’t last long as Kate walks in and interrupts them. Earlier, Alex gave Stephanie’s unpublished manuscript to Kate without telling her, hoping Kate would like it.

Now that Kate is praising the mystery author, Stephanie may realize what has happened. This can cause tension, as she may feel like Alex has broken her trust. What starts off as romantic can quickly turn into a messy situation at both work and in their relationship.

Kate’s plea for Philip shows signs of hope

Kate also takes time to visit her son Philip, who is still unconscious. She’s been hoping for days that he’ll wake up, and once again, she begs him to come back to her. But this time, the outcome can be different as Philip shows a small sign that he may be waking up. If he really opens his eyes, it can change everything for the Kiriakis family and others connected to his past.

Shawn apologizes to Jada, but grief looms large

Now that the chaos around Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives has settled, Shawn apologizes to Jada for faking being sick and missing work. She understands why he did it, as he wanted to be with his father. But they both know that Bo’s return comes at the cost of John’s life. It’s a painful truth, but this talk may help them start to rebuild trust.

Xander and Sarah’s custody clash intensifies

After getting out on bail, Xander is set on being there for Victoria. He goes out to buy her a gift, but runs into trouble when he argues with Sarah again. Sarah, being very protective, won’t let Xander get near their daughter. Tension builds as they fight over what’s best for Victoria, and Xander makes it clear that he won’t give up.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More