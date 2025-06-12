What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 13, 2025)?

The June 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital ended with fallout on every front. The judge awarded Michael full custody of Wiley and Amelia, which caused Willow to collapse in court and end up hospitalized. Liz ordered a psych evaluation, and Nina blamed Drew for everything.

Natalia revealed she could be forced to testify against Sonny due to a DUI arrest and financial links tying back to his money. Kristina assured Cody to pay to seduce Ava and split her from Ric. Meanwhile, Laura and Alexis discussed Martin’s attempt to push Liz into a lawsuit, and Cody had his first successful attempt at charming Ava at her gallery.

On June 13, the show will now focus on the fallout from both the custody ruling and the Gio reveal. Tension will rise between Dante and Chase as unresolved issues start to boil over. Maxie will try to calm things down, likely stepping in between Brook Lynn and Lulu.

Tracy will confront Alexis, possibly about Kristina’s latest scheme. Meanwhile, Marco will be thrown off by new information, likely tied to Brook Lynn or his chaotic family. Anna will reflect on her past while spending time with Emma, which may lead to new insight about her WSB years.

What to expect from the June 12, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

On June 13, 2025, General Hospital will pick up the pieces from the custody ruling and shift focus to other brewing conflicts. Tension between Dante and Chase will grow as both detectives continue processing the fallout from Gio’s secret. Dante has already shown signs of pulling away from those close to him, and his frustration will begin to affect his partnership with Chase.

The two will have words, and their disagreement may involve trust issues and how long Gio’s identity was hidden from Dante. Chase could find himself stuck in the middle, unsure whether to defend Brook Lynn or stay loyal to Dante.

Elsewhere, Maxie will attempt to mediate the conflict. She may step in between Brook Lynn and Lulu, especially as more blame for the Gio situation starts shifting around. Brook Lynn has already taken heat for staying silent, and Lulu’s return has made things more complicated. Maxie will likely try to get them to talk, but emotions could derail the effort.

Tracy will confront Alexis. This could involve several things, including Alexis’ involvement in Martin’s possible lawsuit against Liz or Kristina’s plot involving Ava and Ric. Tracy may bring up how Alexis is handling her daughter’s actions and push her for answers. Their conversation will probably be tense and direct, with Tracy demanding accountability.

In General Hospital, Marco will also have a surprising reaction. Spoilers suggest that he’ll be caught off guard, which may be connected to Brook Lynn—his new client—or news about Lucas or his own parents. He may find himself pulled into the Gio fallout, too, especially if legal threats are involved.

If Brook Lynn is considering action against Lulu or trying to contain damage from Gio’s reveal, Marco could be caught in the middle.

Meanwhile, Anna will take a moment to reflect on her past. Her granddaughter Emma is in town, and spending time with her could remind Anna of the earlier choices she made during her WSB days. This reflection may bring up unresolved memories or push Anna to reassess her current situation.

In General Hospital, Willow’s condition may remain unaddressed in this episode, but the effects of her collapse are expected to hang over the story. Drew’s next steps, Nina’s pressure, and Jason’s involvement will likely follow in upcoming episodes.

For now, the focus will shift to relationships, old secrets, and characters trying to navigate the fallout from weeks of tension. Each move made on June 13 will set up new problems across Port Charles.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

