What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (August 8, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 8, 2025, the feud between the Newmans and the Abbotts grows more intense as the major players in Genoa City will face tough decisions and emotional moments.The main focus of the episode will be Victor Newman making a bold deal that could change the future for the Abbott family. At the same time, Billy Abbott will be caught in the middle of several problems, dealing with a tense moment with his brother Jack, being provoked by Phyllis, and feeling unsure about where he stands with Chelsea. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 8, 2025Jack and Phyllis add fuel to the fireBilly heads to Society hoping to relax, but things don’t go as planned. He’s still upset about recent business problems and the negative media stories happening behind his back. Then he runs into Phyllis, who knows exactly how to get under his skin. Just seeing her is enough to annoy him but it gets worse when Jack shows up.The moment between the brothers quickly turns into a heated argument. Their already shaky relationship gets even more strained, and with Phyllis watching and possibly stirring up trouble, the situation becomes more intense. Old issues come up again, and Billy starts to question who he can really trust as everything around him starts to fall apart.Chelsea’s moral dilemmaChelsea on The Young and the Restless is stuck between Adam and Victor, who are handling the Newman-Abbott feud in very different ways. Adam has been trying to delay the harsh media attacks Victor wants to launch against Billy, but he knows he can’t stall forever. Victor is losing patience, and Adam understands what could happen if he goes against him for too long.Chelsea (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)When Adam opens up to Chelsea about Victor’s plan using Cane to turn the Abbotts against each other, she starts to question everything. Chelsea doesn’t like that Adam is going along with Victor’s dirty tactics, but part of her still hopes he’s a good man deep down. Now she has to figure out if she can stand by Adam knowing what he’s involved in, or if it’s time to walk away.An uneasy alliance formsVictor’s plan on The Young and the Restless becomes clearer as he reaches out to Cane. Even though they don’t fully trust each other, Victor wants to use Cane’s anger toward the Abbotts to his advantage. He offers a deal that seems fair, but has hidden strings.At the same time, Lily is pretending to make peace with Cane while secretly trying to figure out his true plans. Cane and Victor may both have their own agendas, but that won’t stop them from teaming up for now.Victor Newman (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Tensions set to eruptAs the week ends, things in Genoa City are heating up. Billy’s life is falling apart, Adam is trying to keep up with Victor while holding on to Chelsea, and Victor is pulling strings behind the scenes to shake things up between the Newmans and Abbotts.With secret deals and shifting loyalties, Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless will be full of drama. Cane’s part in Victor’s plan could change everything and some may not see it coming.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus