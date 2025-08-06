What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (August 6, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on August 6, 2025, and promises major developments for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers suggest that Hayley Lawson Hamilton will call in for a favor from a mysterious person to help ease Bill Hamilton's concerns regarding her pregnancy.Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have a heated conversation with her father, Bill Hamilton, and lash out at him for conducting shady business deals with the casino owner, Joey Armstrong. In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree's best friend, Pamela Curtis, will end up calling Dani out on her behavior.What to expect from the upcoming August 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesIn the August 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Hayley Lawson Hamilton will be desperate and hastily call in for a favor from an unknown person. Recently on the show, Hayley had gone to visit her husband, Bill Hamilton, in his office, but had fallen down there. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill had been extremely worried about Hayley's health, especially since she was pregnant with their unborn child. Bill tried to call for an ultrasound immediately, but Hayley assured him that she was doing all right and did not need to be medically checked. However, Bill still made an appointment for her, but that was not scheduled until the next morning.Spoilers reveal that it would look like Hayley would be living on borrowed time in the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates. During Hayley's last miscarriage scare, she had refused an ultrasound test to be carried out, which had also made Ashley Morgan feel suspicious of whether Hayley was faking her pregnancy or not.Spoilers suggest that in the coming episode of the show, Hayley would call in for a mysterious favor from somebody and potentially ask them to procure fake ultrasound photographs for her. She would do this so that she could show Bill the pictures and assure him that she went to her doctor's appointment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also suggest that her favor could be asking the person to cancel the appointment that Bill had made on her behalf. The plot hints that Hayley has been lying about being pregnant this entire time, and viewers will find out details in the upcoming episodes.Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will meet with her father, Bill Hamilton, and lash out at him. Naomi had been filled in about everything that had happened to Martin Richardson two years ago in the car accident. Spoilers reveal that Naomi would shout at Bill for being involved in the whole situation and also for conducting shady deals with Joey Armstrong.The father and daughter will have a huge fight with each other, and Naomi will let him know exactly how she feels about him. In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree and her best friend, Pamela Curtis, will have an honest conversation with each other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Beyond The Gates, Pamela will call out Dani about her behavior. Spoilers reveal that it could either be about Dani creating a fuss about their new modeling agency, or it could also be about her romantic relationship with Andre Richardson.Fans can watch and stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.