What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 1, 2025)?

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soaps She Knows spoilers for the upcoming July 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that things will get extremely challenging for the residents of Los Angeles. Spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will continue to wreak havoc all across the town and end up visiting Hayes, John Finn Finnegan's son, at his summer camp.

Luna will continue trying to eliminate Steffy Forrester from the picture since she feels that Steffy is the only thing standing between her and a relationship with her biological father, Finn. In addition to these developments, Luna's grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, will derail her plans after finding out what Luna was up to from Taylor Hayes.

What to expect from the July 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the upcoming July 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will finish meeting with Will Spencer at her apartment and escape from there after realizing that she had been cornered. Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode of the show, Luna will redirect her attention onto John Finn Finnegan's son, Hayes Finnegan, whom she wanted to target next.

Luna will go outside the beach house where Hayes had been staying for the last few days and end up sending him home with a gift that would shock Steffy Forrester and her mother, Taylor Hayes. Spoilers reveal that the real drama will begin once Luna holds Ms. Dylan at gunpoint.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Ms. Dylan will end up finding out that "sunshine" is actually John Finn Finnegan's daughter, Luna Nozawa, a seasoned criminal, who had been out for blood to try to seek revenge on Steffy Forrester.

Ms. Dylan will fear for her life near Luna and end up doing what she had been instructed, and find a way to get Steffy Forrester over to the beach house.

Luna will end up cornering Steffy and making her fear for her life. Spoilers for the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that this could end up being the fatal revenge that Luna had planned for so long, and Steffy will be stuck in an extremely dangerous position.

Meanwhile, Luna's grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, might end up saving the day and derailing Luna's plans to harm Steffy. Sheila will end up figuring out what Luna was up to and go over to Taylor Hayes to ask her for crucial information regarding her whereabouts. Taylor will end up pointing Sheila over to the beach house, and Sheila will go over there right in time before Luna has time to pull the trigger on Steffy.

Spoilers reveal that in the process of trying to save the day, Sheila herself might end up getting injured. Steffy will be extremely shocked to find out that Sheila had come over to rescue her.

Fans can watch episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More