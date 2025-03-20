What is General Hospital fame Meghan Markle’s net worth? Everything you need to know

Before playing her iconic character of Rachel Zane on Suits, Meghan Markle portrayed the character of a nurse in the General Hospital. The former American actress is also known for her humanitarian and philanthropic work. Meghan Markle's net worth before getting married in the royal family was estimated at $5 Million.

Meghan Markle's Net Worth is now estimated at $60 Million after her marriage to Prince Harry. After marrying into the royal family, Prince Harry brought in $20 Million, most of which was gained from the trust fund left by his mother, the late Princess Diana. Meghan's marriage with Prince Harry made her the Princess of the United Kingdom and title of Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Baroness Kilkeel.

More about Meghan Markle from General Hospital

Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California. Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan married Trevor Engelson, an American film producer, in 2011; however, they ended their marriage in 2014. Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, the heart of Hollywood, where she attended a private institution for school education. Later, the actress pursued a double degree in theater and international studies in 2003 from Northwestern University.

Meghan Markle made her first appearance on screen with a small role in General Hospital. The actress also made several guest appearances on shows like Century City, The War at Home, CSI: NY, Fringe, and others. She bagged guest roles in movies like Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson, Horrible Bosses 1, and Get Him to the Greek.

Finally, in 2011, Meghan Markle, who started as a background artist at General Hospital, got her big break as Rachel Zane on the iconic USA Network show Suits. Meghan's character started as a paralegal at one of the biggest firms in New York and ended with her becoming a lawyer after graduating from Columbia Law School.

The actress reportedly made around $50,000 per episode from Suits. This role was her last acting job, after which she was married to Prince Harry in 2018. However, due to internal issues in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their royal titles to gain financial independence.

After giving up their royal titles, the couple signed a five-year $100 million production deal with Netflix. They also signed a three-year deal with Spotify worth $18 million for a podcast.

Meghan Markle's character in the General Hospital

Meghan Markle is known for her portrayal of Rachel Zane on Suits; however, at the start of her acting career, the former actress played a small part of a nurse on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Meghan played the role of Jill, a nurse, but the character had limited screen time and only a few dialogues.

The actress had a small role categorized as the 'under five' character, which literally means the character has less than five lines. The actress appeared in the episode that aired on November 14, 2002, and only appeared for one episode as a background artist.

This episode of General Hospital revolved around AJ Quatermain, Courtney, Brenda, and Jason. AJ is determined to fix his broken relationship with Courtney, and Brenda, whose health condition is deteriorating, asks Jason for help. Meghan's character's appearance was brief—she was seen talking on the phone with a doctor about a patient's reports.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC network and Hulu.

