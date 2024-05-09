What happened to Jagger Cates on General Hospital? Character's fate explored

The character of John "Jagger" Cates in General Hospitals returned to Port Charles on February 2. Originally played by Antonio Sabato, Jr., Jagger was introduced in 1992 as an orphaned high school dropout. He, along with two friends, attempted to rob Kelly's diner. When one of them threatened Ruby with a gun, Jagger saved her life by taking a bullet to the neck.

Jagger began his recovery under the care of Dr. Tony Jones at General Hospital. The PCPD pressured him to identify his accomplices from the Kelly incident, while his former friends threatened him if he did so. Feeling desperate, Jagger attempted to escape from the hospital.

However, he was intercepted by Karen Wexler, a kind-hearted hospital volunteer, who helped him overcome his fear of heights and safely returned him to his room.

Jagger Cates's journey on General Hospital

After being discharged from the hospital, Jagger found himself fortunate when Ruby refused to testify against him, leading to his release while his former associates were imprisoned.

Bill Eckert took pity on Jagger and offered him a job in waterfront renovation. Ruby also allowed Jagger to reside in the room above Kelly's. Despite the evident chemistry between Jagger and Karen, she resisted her growing feelings as she was dating Jason Quartermaine. Jagger earned extra income by fixing up the Quartermaines' boat for Jason to take Karen out on the water, but an accident left Jagger unconscious onboard.

Agent Cates (Image via ABC)

Only after setting sail did Jason realize Jagger was also aboard. Stranded on a deserted island due to a storm, the experience proved to be a bonding moment for the trio.

While Jason, Karen, and Jagger were stranded on the island, they encountered ex-convict Cal, whose intentions toward Karen turned threatening. Jagger intervened, leading to a confrontation that resulted in Cal's apparent demise. They made a pact to keep the incident secret. However, Cal resurfaced and blackmailed them, triggering a dramatic confrontation that ended with his capture by the police.

Following these events, Jagger enrolled at Port Charles High to further his education. He caught the attention of Brenda Barrett, although his feelings for Karen remained apparent. Additionally, Jagger yearned to reconnect with his long-lost siblings, Mike and Gina. By the year's end, he and Brenda embarked on a romantic relationship.

Jagger Cates and Sonny's interaction (Image via ABC)

Karen and Jagger had a complicated romance. They first connected after getting stuck in a snowstorm and then faced drama caused by a jealous classmate. After a brief misunderstanding, they got together.

Things got difficult when Karen struggled with past trauma. Feeling overwhelmed, she pushed Jagger away and started working at a strip club. This led to more misunderstandings and danger from the club owner. Eventually, Karen opened up to Jagger about her past, and they reconnected, this time with a deeper understanding.

Jagger and Karen's relationship on General Hospital explored

In 1994, Jagger and Karen became engaged, and Jagger decided to leave boxing behind and pursue a career in law enforcement. They exchanged vows at Kelly's, but their wedding day was overshadowed by a revelation: Rhonda disclosed to Karen that her biological father was actually Rhonda's boss, Scott Baldwin. Despite this revelation, Jagger and Karen embarked on a new chapter in Chicago, where Karen planned to attend Northwestern University for medical school.

The following year in General Hospital, they returned to Port Charles at Stone's request. Jagger was devastated to discover that his younger brother was battling AIDS. After their visit, Jagger and Karen returned to Chicago, where Stone eventually passed away.

In 1997, Karen returned to Port Charles alone to intern at General Hospital, while Jagger remained in San Francisco working as a police officer. Over time, Karen confessed that their marriage was falling apart. During a visit to Jagger, she discovered him with another woman, Fran.

Jagger Cates scene from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Heartbroken, Karen returned to Port Charles, where Jagger later admitted to having an affair with Fran in a letter. The couple mutually agreed to divorce, and their marriage was officially dissolved by the end of the year on General Hospital. Tragically, Karen passed away in 2003.

In 2008, Jagger returned to Port Charles in the second season of General Hospital: NIGHT SHIFT. Now working as an FBI agent, Jagger was raising his son, Stone, as a single parent, named in honor of his late brother. Concerned about Stone's development, Robin suspected he might be on the autism spectrum and urged Jagger to have him evaluated. Stone was indeed diagnosed with autism, prompting Jagger to return to San Francisco with his son leaving the General Hospital behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback