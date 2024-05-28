What happened to Jordan on The Young and the Restless? Current plot dynamics explored

Jordan is poised to face the law in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. The cranky villain has been wasting her time planning an escape from Victor Newman's wine cellar, where she was caged.

The Newman patriarch had planned to let her rot in his cellar. He wanted to punish her himself. Moreover, he believed she would get away if handed over to the police, as on previous occasions in The Young and the Restless.

For the uninitiated, Jordan of The Young and the Restless is the sister of Eve Howard, Cole's mother. She believes the Newmans wronged her sister when, in reality, her sister tried to get Victor's attention through indubitable actions.

Attempting to avenge her sister, Jordan stole and brought up Claire, Cole, and Victoria's daughter, feeding her lies about her birth. She then planted her in the Newman office with plans to gain their trust and use her to kill off the whole family.

The Young and the Restless: Where is Jordan?

As of the time of writing this article, Jordan had been handed over to authorities by Victor, Michael, and Cole. She was locked in Victor's cellar for a few months, and Victor planned to keep her there. However, Cole discovered Jordan's location and shared the information with Michael.

As Michael and Cole decided to hand her over to the police, Victor arrived to stop them from doing so. However, as Newman's lawyer, Michael convinced Victor to do the right thing. Though sore about thwarted plans, Victor agreed to hand over the villain.

However, he built a narrative around her, informing the authorities that they found the fugitive unconscious near a river bank. The three men used chloroform on Jordan and brought in a knocked-out Jordan.

What evil deeds did Jordan do in The Young and the Restless?

Jordan, played by Colleen Zenk, had instigated Claire to collect the Newman family at the lake house. With Cole also part of the arrangement, Jordan tricked them into being in one place so that she could kill them off as her revenge.

After trying to poison them to death, Jordan's evil intentions and her lies were exposed. When Claire finds out the truth about her birth, she sides with her parents instead of Jordan. As such, Jordan lost one of her soldiers in the fight.

After a fire broke out in the prison where Jordan was locked up, she managed to escape. She kept reaching out to Claire, Nikki, and even Nikki's sponsor, Seth. However, when Seth realized who she was, she pushed him into a car, killing him.

Jordan moved around the city in various disguises (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

She burned down Victoria's house, trying to get Claire out of the place. After that, she pretended to agree to negotiate with Victor and Michael. Part of the agreement was that she would have Victor as her hostage until he arranged $10 million and a passage to a French chateau for her.

In reality, Jordan was planning to lock Victor in a warehouse until he died. As she was about to put her plan into action, Nick arrived and tased her. When Nikki, Victoria, and Claire arrived at the warehouse to give the matter closure, Jordan consumed the contents of a vial of poison and collapsed.

Nikki dialed the hospital, and Jordan was rushed into medical care, where she revealed this was part of her plan. Later in The Young and the Restless, she moves around the city disguised as a bearded gentleman, vying for the right moment.

The Young and the Restless: How did Jordan reach Victor's cellar?

Colleen Zenk plays Jordan in The Young and the Restless (Image via Instagram@colleenzenk)

After her failed attempt at kidnapping Claire and Harrison, Victor Newman decided to take matters into his own hands since Jordan managed to evade legal action. He captured her and locked her in his basement. He told everyone she died, which the others believed until Cole stumbled on the truth.

Now that the truth is revealed, she is back in police custody. However, this time the authorities will need to be more careful about this wily villain who has managed to sneak away multiple times.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to know what fate befalls Jordan.

