What Happened to Marcus Hunter on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Marcus Hunter was introduced on Days of Our Lives in 1987. His character weaved together various elements of mystery, friendship, and love throughout his appearance in the title.

During the period between 1987 and 1992, actor Richard Biggs played Marcus, a skilled plastic surgeon. The character not only found success in Salem's medical community but also began seeking answers related to his hidden past.

Marcus left Salem in 1992 after being heartbroken when Kayla Brady did not reciprocate his feelings for her. His story continues to influence the show till the present with the appearance of his daughters, Jada and Talia Hunter.

Who was Marcus Hunter on Days of Our Lives?

Dr. Marcus Hunter was an accomplished plastic surgeon whose life, full of mystery and love, affected most of the inhabitants of Salem in a major way.

Marcus was introduced as a good friend of Steve Johnson, played by Stephen Nichols, with whom he grew up in an orphanage. Despite being skilled in his profession, Marcus had many unresolved questions about his past.

His desire to learn more about his origins led him on a journey that would intertwine his life with several other key characters in Salem. One of the central plotlines involving Marcus was his exploration of his family history.

Assisted by his friends Steve, and Gail Carson, who happened to be an anesthesiologist, Marcus pursued digging into his past. He headed to Charleston, South Carolina, to see his Aunt Lizzie.

Lizzie did not have much to say and found Marcus's pursuit of his roots undesirable. Marcus helped Steve after the latter had an injury in the eye. He provided him with a reconstructed eye socket so that he could wear a glass eye.

During their adventures together, Marcus was also involved in the dangerous task of infiltrating the revival camp run by Saul Taylor. This led to a relationship with Taylor's daughter, Faith, though their romance faced several obstacles, especially from Saul, who opposed Marcus due to his race and religion.

As Marcus delved deeper into his past, he found the truth behind his parents' death. He discovered that Saul Taylor and his partner, Jericho, were responsible for bombing the church in which his parents were killed.

After Steve's death, Marcus found himself attracted to Kayla Brady. However, Kayla was in love with Shane Donovan, and despite her friendship with Marcus, she could not return his feelings.

Disheartened, Marcus chose to leave Salem, and his departure marked the end of his story arc on the show.

Years later, his legacy continued to live on with his daughter, Jada Hunter, who landed in Salem, where she began working for the local police department. Marcus' connection with Steve and the Hunter family persisted through Jada.

Richard Biggs, the actor who played Marcus Hunter on Days of Our Lives: Details explored

Born on March 18, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, Richard Biggs is a television and stage actor known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Babylon 5. A scholarship from the University of Southern California, where he majored in theatre, helped prepare him for his acting career.

During his tenure with the show, Biggs was involved in several storylines that featured Marcus with intellect, care, and fairness.

He later appeared in the science fiction series Babylon 5, starring as Dr. Stephen Franklin from 1994 to 1998.

He appeared in Any Day Now, Strong Medicine, and Guiding Light. He was also a part of several stage productions. Richard Biggs died on May 22, 2004, at the age of 44, from complications due to an aortic dissection.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

