What happened to Thad Luckinbill's character on The Young and the Restless? Explained

CBS's The Young and The Restless first premiered on American television on March 26, 1973, and has kept fans entertained and engaged with their storylines for decades. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and is set in fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless plotlines revolve around the dramatic events and happenings in the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families.

Actor Thud Luckinbill played the role of the character of JT Hellstorm on the show. He was introduced to the show in 1999 as a high school student who was a friend of Billy Abbott. His last appearance was in 2023, when JT was discovered to have been buried alive but managed to break free. During his time on the show, his character was shown sharing many notable and memorable moments with various other characters.

Thad Luckinbill as JT Hellstrom on The Young and The Restless

JT Hellstrom, played by Thad Luckinbill, was shown having two major romantic engagements throughout his time on The Young and The Restless. One was with Colleen Carlton, and the other was with Victoria Newman, played by actress Amelia Heinle, who is co-incidentally the actor's off-screen wife. His relationship with Colleen was shown to not last for very long as she tragically died in a boating accident.

With Victoria Newman, his relationship was complicated, and many times throughout the duration of his tenure, the couple were shown to be breaking up and then getting back together. The couple got married in 2007 and had a son called Reed Hellstrom together. JT and Victoria divorced in 2010 due to the both of them engaging in infidelity. JT was shown legally taking over full custody of their son and leaving for DC.

In 2017, Thad Luckinbill returned to GenoaCity in The Young and The Restless as JT with his on-screen son Reed as a fifteen-year-old teenager. JT reunited with Victoria as well when he returned, but his behavior had changed, and he seemed to be an abusive and controlling man. He was physically abusive to Victoria.

In 2018, he was shown attacking Victoria Newman during a girl's night party that she was having. In an attempt of defense, Nikki Newman tried to save her daughter by striking JT in the back of his head with a fireplace poker stick and rendering him unconscious. Nikki, Sharon, Victoria, and Phyllis were afraid they had killed him accidentally when they searched for his pulse and could not find it, so they decided to bury his body in Chancellor Park to cover up their crime.

After this incident, in a dramatic plot twist on The Young and The Restless, JT was shown to be buried alive and had escaped. It was also revealed that his aggressive behavior was due to a brain tumor that he had been suffering from for months. He was captured and then underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor. He was also shown serving jail time for his actions in 2019.

Since 2019, Thad Luckinbill did not appear on The Young and The Restless as JT Hellstrom until May 2023, when he was briefly seen conversing in a video call with Elena Dawson.

Fans and viewers of The Young and The Restless can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

