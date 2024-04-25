What happened to Traci Abbott's daughter on The Young and the Restless? Character's fate explored

One might remember the sensational couple J.T. Hellstrom and Colleen Carlton from the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Colleen was the daughter of Brad Carlton and Traci Abbott.

She was born during the March 5, 1992 episode and later returned as a teenager in 2001, where her character was portrayed by Lyndsy Fonseca till 2005. Later Adrianne León took over the role in 2006 before Tammin Sursok stepped into the role in 2007 and played Colleen's character until 2009 when Colleen died.

In the episodes leading up to Colleen's death, they went to Franklin Canyon, California. It is where Colleen drowned and was later declared brain dead in the hospital. The Young and the Restless moves around various phases of Traci Abbott's daughter's life along with other characters.

Colleen Carlton and her life on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless started with two core families (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

The birth of Traci Abbott's daughter was shown on screen on March 5, 1992, and was portrayed by child actors till 1995. She left Genoa City for New York City with her mother, Traci Abbott, and in 2001, the character came back and was portrayed by Lyndsy Fonseca.

She was portrayed as a fifteen-year-old teenager and met J.T. Hellstrom in 2001. However, they do not get involved until 2002, when J.T. catches her doing drugs. He originally plans to use this information against Colleen's uncle Billy Abbott (then played by David Tom) but changes his mind when she starts crying.

Later, their friendship leads Colleen to develop a crush on J.T. Hellstrom. Colleen's family strongly disapproved of the relationship, and Traci decided to separate them. Their relationship has had many ups and downs through The Young and the Restless episodes, including breaking up after Colleen learns about J.T.'s affair with Anita.

J.T. and Colleen later get involved in Lily Winters and internet predator Kevin Fisher's matters. Colleen tells Lily's parents about Kevin and gets him arrested. In retaliation, Kevin tries to kill Colleen by locking her up in a freezer till J.T. rescues her. Furthermore, their relationship goes through more turmoil after J.T.'s affair with Mackenzie Browning and Victoria Newman. However, Colleen Carlton and J.T. reunite again before, J.T. breaks up with her upon learning about her affair with Korbel.

The events that ultimately led to Traci Abbott's daughter's death in the The Young and the Restless

In 2007, J.T. and Colleen became friends again while the former's pregnant fiance, Victoria, was in a coma. Later, Colleen's father goes missing in 2009, and J.T. helps her find him.

In a turn of events, they find his dead body frozen in the ice of the river. Colleen blames Brad's enemy and J.T.'s father-in-law, Victor Newman, for her father's death and takes her father's seat on the Newman board.

On August 17, 2009, J.T. and Colleen kiss and are spotted by Victor's spy. With the discovery, J.T.'s wife, Victoria, confronts Colleen. Later in the thrilling episodes of The Young and the Restless, Colleen is kidnapped by Patty Williams. The former manages to escape by canoe but falls into the water and nearly drowns.

Jack finds her and brings her to the hospital. On September 22, Colleen is confirmed brain dead because of the drowning. And on September 28, the doctors announced that Colleen was an organ donor, and Traci Abbot had to make a hard and reluctant decision to donate Colleen's heart to Victor Newman. On her deathbed, J.T. tells Colleen that he loved her and always will.

You can watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.