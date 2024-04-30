What happened to Tripp and Wendy on Days of Our Lives? Characters seemingly say goodbye to Salem city

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives telecasted on April 29, 2024, Tripp and Wendy have left Salem for Hong Kong.

The couple faced a dangerous delay due to a kidnapping by Clyde's associate, Goldman, which almost proved fatal. This traumatic event persuaded them to move, escaping the drama and threats associated with Tripp's family.

Apparently, they are embarking on what they call an "extended trip," with plans for Tripp to study Mandarin and volunteer as a doctor. While they have hinted at returning, it reportedly appears that their departure is more like a permanent move rather than a short visit, given the current plot dynamics.

How did Tripp and Wendy seemingly depart from Days of Our Lives?

Tripp and Wendy seemingly leave Days of Our Lives. (Image via Peacock)

In Monday's episode i.e., April 29, 2024, Tripp and Wendy were seen preparing to depart from Salem. The duo met up at Kayla and Steve's apartment. In their meeting, Tripp mentioned that he hoped one day he could learn Mandarin and volunteer in China.

Meanwhile, Wendy talked with Kayla about some cultural norms while making breakfast. They further discussed the need to respect local customs, in this case, to avoid using chopsticks carelessly.

The episode also saw Steve and Tripp reconcile their differences. Notably, Steve expressed being immensely proud of the young, independent man Tripp had become. Furthermore, in their own way, they talked about old war stories and laughed over the chopstick rule. Thereafter, they hugged, and finally, it was all apparently okay.

Moving forward, Ava also joined in to make the goodbyes more emotional. She embraced Tripp to show her joy and regrets. Ava told him all about her changed self and how she hoped Tripp would be happy. They tenderly bade each other goodbye—the love and respect each held for the other.

Tripp and Wendy had this very light heart-to-heart as they walked along with Ava as she left the apartment, talking about the trip that she was going to take and the movies that they should bring on the airplane.

The show ended with Tripp and Wendy taking off into the great unknown, both holding hands and saying goodbye to their friends and family with the promise of staying close no matter how far away they were.

Who are Tripp and Wendy on Days of Our Lives?

A still of Tripp and Wendy from Days of Our Lives. (Image via Peacock)

Introduced in the year 2017, Tripp Dalton is a member of one of the Days of Our Lives' most popular families, the son of Steve Johnson and Ava Vitali. The character of Tripp has been given a lot of storylines that contain different layers of his family relations and love interests.

He comes to Salem in the beginning to find the truth about his mother's death and ends up not only finding them but forming relationships with this newly found family and friends in town.

Meanwhile, Wendy Shin is the most recent member of the cast. Wendy Shin is a part of the Shin family and is involved in the corporate storyline with her connection to DiMera Enterprises. Wendy is notorious for being smart, determined and ethical.

Notably, her storylines often involve professional pursuits and interactions with other characters in Salem who are involved in either business arena conflicts or personal arena conflicts.

Overall, both characters have contributed distinctly to the rich tapestry of stories in Days of Our Lives.