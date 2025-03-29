What role does Allison Lanier play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

In just three years since joining The Young and the Restless, Allison Lanier has already become a household name on the series. The actress debuted on the hit CBS soap in May 2022, taking over the role of Summer Newman. Lanier, who replaced Hunter King, has put her own spin on the character, giving it a breath of fresh air.

For starters, Summer Newman is the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman. She's also Kyle Abbott's ex-wife. They share custody of their son, Harrison. Summer is the Creative Director for Marchetti Fashions, a division of Jabot Cosmetics.

Allison Lanier at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Lanier's portrayal of Summer Newman has landed her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. At the time, the actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, especially since it was her first year submitting an entry.

"It’s actually the first year I’ve submitted. So it’s really exciting. It means so much to me. I feel so grateful to even be on the show and get to do what I love amongst people who are so talented and kind," Lanier added. "It's just such an amazing environment to be in, and that's such a gift in and of itself. And then to be nominated for something like this by my peers, it's a dream come true."

Summer Newman's most unforgettable storyline

Allison Lanier's character, Summer Newman, definitely has several unforgettable storylines on The Young and the Restless. One of them was her marital issues with Kyle Abbott. Summer and Kyle have always been portrayed as the perfect couple, so when their marriage hit a roadblock, many were shocked.

It all started when Summer discovered the truth about Phyllis's fake death. She decided to keep it a secret from everyone, including Kyle. This led to trust issues, ultimately ending their marriage for good.

Another storyline that got viewers hooked was Summer's romantic relationship with Chance Chancellor. Following her split from Kyle, Summer found solace in Chance, who, at the time, was involved with Sharon Newman.

But after Sharon broke up with Chance, the cop became even closer to Summer. Eventually, their relationship blossomed into something more serious. Sadly, the two broke up after Chance arrested Summer's brother, Daniel Romalotti, for the murder of Heather Stevens.

However, Kyle is already in a happy relationship with Victoria Newman's daughter, Claire. In previous episodes, Summer appeared increasingly jealous of Claire and even attempted to undermine their relationship.

But it doesn’t seem like Kyle will be rekindling his romance with Summer anytime soon, as he is very much in love with Claire.

More about Allison Lanier

Allison Lanier was born on August 4, 1990, in North Carolina. She moved to New York City to pursue her acting career, completing a two-year performance course at the famous William Esper Studio.

In 2017, Lanier landed her first acting credit as Megan in It Happened in L.A. She also bagged a recurring role on Red Oaks as Annabelle. The following year, she played Bella in the indie film Fish Bones. In 2019, she portrayed Anna in another independent movie, Mia.

During her free time, The Young and the Restless star enjoys interior design and flea markets. She also volunteers at animal shelters.

