What role did David Hasselhoff play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Famed actor David Hasselhoff began his career with a leading role in the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Hasselhoff played Dr. William 'Snapper' Foster on the long-running series from 1975 to 1982. Since this was the beginning of the show, his character became an integral part of the storyline for nearly a decade.

Ad

As a naive young physician, Snapper Foster found himself entangled in many dramatic storylines involving his professional and personal life. The character gained popularity at the time and helped boost the soap's ratings.

The Young and the Restless made its CBS debut on March 26, 1973. The show was co-created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, who originally focused on two main families, the working-class Foster family and the wealthy Brooks family. Over time, the show shifted to feature other influential families in Genoa City.

Ad

Trending

David Hasselhoff portrayed Snapper Foster on The Young and the Restless

Ad

David Hasselhoff's character, Snapper Foster, was introduced in 1973 as a 24-year-old medical student juggling his family responsibilities and love life while pursuing a medical career. William Gray Espy played the role until 1975, after which Hasselhoff took over. Snapper was caught between two women, Chris Brooks, the daughter of wealthy Stuart Brooks, and waitress Sally McGuire. Initially, he pursued both.

Despite Chris’s love, Snapper had an affair with Sally, who became pregnant after secretly stopping her birth control. Though Sally hoped for a future with him, he chose Chris, who was recovering from a s*xual assault. They eventually married, but their happiness was marred when Chris learned that Snapper was Chuckie's father, leading to a miscarriage and their separation.

Ad

Meanwhile, Snapper supported his working-class family, especially after his estranged father, Bill, resurfaced and later died. He was falsely accused of euthanizing Bill, but his brother Greg helped clear his name. Snapper later opened his own clinic and, with Chris, fostered a young girl named Karen.

They eventually had a daughter named Jennifer. Sally later returned with a sick Chuckie, and both she and Snapper shared an emotional farewell when she left town again. Snapper and Chris soon departed Genoa City as well. He returned briefly in 2003 when his mother, Liz, revealed Jill wasn’t her biological daughter.

Ad

In 2010, Snapper accompanied Liz to Genoa City, and she told him about Jill’s real parentage. Throughout his time on The Young and the Restless, Hasselhoff's portrayal of a devoted son and a conflicted lover made him a fan-favorite cast member.

About David Hasselhoff

Ad

American actor, singer, and producer David Hasselhoff has had a multi-decade professional career. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 17, 1952.

Hasselhoff discussed his early years in a May 17, 2012, interview with Men's Health, stating:

"I was a taller, geeky kid growing up. Despite my love for sports, I was not very skilled in any of them. However, I excelled at theater. I wasn't afraid when I stepped onto the stage. Nothing frightened me; it was all pure fun. Now, it's somewhat the same."

Ad

After leaving The Young and the Restless in 1982, he took on the role of Michael Knight in the hit television series Knight Rider. His next project was the most-watched program globally at the time, the television drama series Baywatch.

In addition to his acting career, Hasselhoff is also a successful singer. He has sold out shows across countries and put out several successful albums.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More