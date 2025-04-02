What role does Finola Hughes play in General Hospital? Character details explored

General Hospital fans would most certainly know about one of the show's original cast members, Finola Hughes. The actress originated the role of Anna Devane on the hit ABC daytime soap.

Hughes debuted as the fierce commissioner on April 10, 1985, and has been part of the show for decades. The actress also portrayed Anna's deceased identical twin, Dr. Alex Devane.

In December 1991, Camilla More briefly replaced Hughes after the actress was let go by then-producer Gloria Monty.

Ultimately, Hughes returned to GH on a permanent basis in February 2012, and she has remained a beloved part of the show ever since.

What are Anna Devane's most unforgettable storylines in General Hospital?

Anna Devane has been the center of many memorable storylines on General Hospital. One of her biggest moments was her emotional reunion with her daughter, Robin Scorpio. At the time, she was presumed dead, much to Anna's heartbreak.

Robin became a significant figure in her life, bringing out her maternal instincts. The bond between the mother and daughter continues to be one of the highlights of Anna's life on the show.

Anna’s complicated personal life wouldn’t be complete without her on-again, off-again romance with Robert Scorpio.

Their tumultuous relationship revealed Anna’s vulnerable side, showing that beneath her tough exterior, she was deeply capable of love and heartbreak.

Anna’s secret past as a spy for the World Security Bureau (WSB) became one of her most iconic storylines on General Hospital.

This spy background not only added layers to her character but also brought a sense of mystery and excitement.

Anna's 'perfect storm' with Valentin Cassadine

Anna's latest story arc with Valentin Cassadine is nothing short of thrilling. Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Hughes opened up about the plot and whether the two have unfinished romantic business on General Hospital.

Recently, Valentin was arrested and sent off to a high-security prison in Switzerland. Anna made the arrest and had him sent off behind bars.

Hughes admitted that her character has, somehow, complicated feelings about arresting Valentin.

"There was a moment, right before it was going to happen, where I was thinking to myself that Anna would probably prefer to arrest him now, before he does something. And then the other portion of it is, if she doesn’t arrest him this time, her integrity is just going to be shot completely — and not just to herself, but to the DA, Robert, and to the people in the town, and to the mayor and to the WSB."

The actress added that it was "the perfect storm" moment when she had to act fast.

As for whether Anna and Valentin have unfinished romantic business, Hughes admitted that it’s always a possibility.

"Oh, yeah. Always. I do feel that this is one of those relationships where it’s like the person you’re not supposed to have an affair with that you constantly keep going back to," the actress said during an interview with Soap Opera Digest in March .

"I do feel like there’s always that sort of romantic attraction between the two of them and it doesn’t seem to dissipate. It’s been decades! I think they liked each other then, back in the day, and then it came to fruition, so I don’t know [that it’s over for good]."

More about Finola Hughes

Finola Hughes is a British actress born on October 29, 1959. She honed her talents in dance and performing arts at the Arts Educational Schools London.

In 1981, she made her mark by originating the role of Victoria the White Cat in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats.

Finola Hughes at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards (Image via Getty)

Hughes also starred in Pacific Palisades, Charmed, X-Men, and Generation X. She did a voice-over role as Kal-El's mother, Lara, in Superman: The Animated Series, as well Miss Robertson in Life with Louie.

Hughes made a name for herself in the soap world when she joined All My Children and General Hospital.

The actress bagged several awards for her performances on the said shows, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (GH) and Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Return (All My Children).

