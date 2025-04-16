What role did Ingo Rademacher play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Ingo Rademacher is best known for his portrayal of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on General Hospital. He first joined the cast in 1996 and played the role on and off until November 2021.

Jax is introduced as a corporate raider who initially comes to Port Charles to help Lois Cerullo reclaim her company from Edward Quartermaine. Since his arrival, he's been pulled into far more drama and chaos than he ever anticipated.

Rademacher's time on the show has been controversial both on and off camera. The actor faced several controversies, which ultimately led to cutting ties with General Hospital.

More about Jax on General Hospital

Jasper "Jax" Jacks hails from a wealthy Australian family. He's the son of John and Lady Jane Jacks. He has a brother, Jerry Jacks, who was initially portrayed as a villainous character.

During his time on General Hospital, Ingo Rademacher's character was often seen entangled in both corporate and personal drama. When it comes to his romantic relationships, Jax's history is quite extensive.

He was in a relationship with several women in Port Charles, including Miranda Jameson, Brenda Barrett, Alexis Davis, Skye Chandler-Quartermaine, Courtney Matthews, and Carly Spencer. His most significant relationship was with Carly, and together they share a daughter, Josslyn Jacks.

Jax's family life on General Hospital came with its fair share of complications as well. His brother Jerry was frequently mixed up in criminal schemes, which often dragged Jax into tough situations.

As a businessman, Jax had his hands in several ventures, most notably co-owning the Metro Court Hotel with Carly. His business interests frequently clashed with personal rivalries, especially with Sonny, leading to numerous heated confrontations.

Another noteworthy storyline of Jax was his last appearance on General Hospital. In the episode, he told his ex, Carly, that he was heading to Sydney, Australia, for work and didn't plan on coming back anytime soon, adding that he was on the outs with everyone in Port Charles.

Jax's exit from the show lined up with Rademacher's real-life departure. He was reportedly fired after refusing to follow ABC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and facing backlash for a seemingly transphobic post on social media. Not long after all that, the network officially confirmed he was out.

Ingo Rademacher's controversial exit from General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher’s exit from General Hospital was far from smooth sailing. In 2021, he was reportedly let go after refusing to follow the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. He later sued ABC, claiming he was fired more for his political beliefs than for his stance on the mandate.

“I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental,” the actor wrote to Disney HR before his firing, as per Variety.

The actor lost the lawsuit in 2023, with the judge noting that Steve Burton was fired as well, proving that the decision was about the health mandate.

However, Burton was rehired in January 2024, and that triggered Rademacher again. In the filing, he alleged that the actor's return to GH "undermines" the argument that his political beliefs did not play any role in his firing.

Viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

