What role does Jens Austin Astrup play on General Hospital? Character details explored

It's always refreshing to see a new face in Port Charles, and that includes Kai Taylor. The new character has only been on General Hospital for a few months, but he's already piqued fans' curiosity. Portrayed by Jens Austin Astrup, Kai was revealed to be on contract since November 12, 2024.

Astrup himself is relatively new to the industry. The actor has been on three television series so far, including General Hospital, Gossip Girl, and The King of Queens. He also appeared in short films Baby Talk, Cowboy James, and The Life of Davie.

Get to know Kai Taylor on General Hospital

Kai Taylor was introduced as Trina Robinson's new love interest. Their first meeting wasn't the smoothest, to say the least. First, Trina spilled drinks on him and later found out that he was her missing art class partner. Kai tried to make excuses, but Trina was not having any of it. She walked away, determined to request a new partner.

Kai felt guilty and decided to make amends. He showed up at Trina's apartment and asked for another chance. Kai invited her to a football game to prove his work ethic.

Unbeknownst to Trina, Kai stayed up late that day and did the initial research for their project. Needless to say, he was able to redeem himself to Trina. As they continue to work closely together, their relationship is slowly but surely progressing as well.

Jens Austin Astrup talks about his GH experience

Jens Austin Astrup recently opened up about his first day of work at the General Hospital. The actor admitted it was "super hectic" but also fulfilling. Astrup recalled how things were moving fast and that he was on his own, especially being the new guy in an already well-established team.

"I mean, it was my first day, but everyone else there is up and running! And you don’t get an orientation like I did at Vassar [his collegiate alma mater]," he told Soap Opera Digest during a 2024 interview. "No one really showed me where to go, so I was just kind of figuring it out, and figuring out the schedule."

Fortunately, his connection with his General Hospital love interest, Tabyana Ali (Trina), inspired him to persevere.

"Tabyana and I got along so well and it felt like we had this chemistry that was apparent even before I started shooting, and the ways that we got along felt seamless."

Fun facts about Jens Austin Astrup

Jens Austin Astrup was born on March 9, 2000. He's a Los Angeles native but moved to the East Coast for college. He went to Vassar, where he studied acting and literature.

Aside from his TV projects, Astrup also had roles in stage plays, including Cyrano de Bergerac.

As for his personal life, Astrup appeared to be in a relationship with his non-showbiz girlfriend. A quick look at his Instagram page reveals sweet photos of them together, seemingly confirming their relationship. In August 2023, he gushed about a girl named Maia, who "made everything possible."

